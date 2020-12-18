Dominica co-chairs special meeting on COVID-19 among China and Caribbean countries

On December 16, 2020, China and the Caribbean countries having diplomatic relations with China held the second special vice-ministerial meeting on COVID-19 via video link. Representatives from China and nine Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica attended the meeting. Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang and Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations of the Commonwealth of Dominica, co-chaired the special meeting. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, attended and addressed the meeting.
Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang spoke highly of the anti-pandemic cooperation between China and the nine Caribbean countries since the first special meeting in May. China has delivered on its commitments, having handed over all the promised medical supplies, and shared its experience with Caribbean health experts via video link. Upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, China will live up to its commitment to make the COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, while supporting Caribbean countries’ efforts to contain the pandemic, recover the economy, and to cope with climate change challenges.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated everyone on the convening of the special meeting and expressed his thanks to China for providing support and assistance to Dominica and other Caribbean countries, and his hopes for enhanced communication and cooperation in various areas. Foreign Minister Darroux, on behalf of the nine Caribbean countries, reaffirmed their commitment to the one China principle and expressed their intent to strengthen coordination in international affairs. Other participating representatives commended China’s prevention and control of the pandemic while scoring marked achievements in economic and social development. They wish to carry out cooperation with China in the research and development and use of vaccines, as well as in trade, investment, infrastructure development and e-commerce. Joint efforts will be made to tackle climate change and maintain multilateralism and international fairness and justice, bringing the friendly and cooperative relations between China and Caribbean countries to a new level.
Following is the full text of the press release issued after the meeting.
The Second Special Vice-Ministerial Meeting Among China and The Caribbean Countries Having Diplomatic Relations with China on COVID-19 was held via video conference on 16 December 2020. Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang of the People’s Republic of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations Kenneth Darroux of the Commonwealth of Dominica co-chaired the Meeting. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of the Commonwealth of Dominica attended the opening session of the Meeting and delivered remarks.
The Caribbean countries represented at the Meeting were Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Barbados, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Jamaica, the Republic of Suriname and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
- All sides reviewed the important progress made in cooperation against COVID-19 since the First Special Vice-Ministerial Meeting Among China and The Caribbean Countries having diplomatic relations with China on COVID-19 held on 12 May 2020, and shared the view that their comprehensive and cooperative partnership of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development has been deepened.
- The Caribbean countries applauded China’s major strategic achievements in coordinating COVID-19 response and economic and social development, and expressed appreciation for China’s support to the Caribbean countries in combating the virus. China commended the Caribbean countries for taking active and effective measures to control the disease at home, and expressed appreciation for their invaluable support to China’s containment efforts.
- All sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, applauded the adoption of the resolution on comprehensive and coordinated response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pandemic by the 74th session of the UN General Assembly which highlighted the importance of solidarity and cooperation in this trying time. All sides called on the international community to work together to contain the virus, protect people’s safety, health and well-being, minimize the political, economic and social impact of the pandemic on the world, and continue to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
- All sides fully recognized the leadership role of the World Health Organization in coordinating the global response to COVID-19, reaffirmed their opposition to any politicization, stigmatization and name-calling associated with the virus, and agreed on deepening bilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination in containing the virus. China reaffirmed its commitment to make the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine, once available, a global public good, as part of its contribution to vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, including the Caribbean countries.
- All sides called for efforts to defend the WTO-centered multilateral trading regime that is rules-based, transparent, open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory, keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unclogged, and promote an open world economy. All sides agreed on the importance to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and experience sharing on digital economy, and build fair, open and non-discriminatory environment to advance the development of digital economy and global digital governance.
- All sides agreed to act on the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, pursue open, green and clean development, create more synergy between their development strategies, expand practical cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and through other channels, improve infrastructure connectivity, and increase people-to-people and sub-national exchanges, with a view to achieving common development.
- China expressed understanding for the dual challenges of COVID-19 and climate change faced by the Caribbean countries, and willingness to provide continued assistance to the best of its ability. All sides called on the international community to provide more material, technological, financial and humanitarian support to the Caribbean countries to help them achieve independent and sustainable development.
I want to be after our PM and his family in line to receive that untested vaccine from china. go give allu untested vaccine to the people in china dying from corona not here! when it is perfected get the vaccine from other manufacturers not china. they are known for bootlegging and cutting corners, using cheap products , cutting all corners to mass produce cheaply with exorbitant profits ….not for me I’m sorry
I say it again and again, why does our government get involved with these people. Our descendants will have to pay the ultimate price for Skerrits dictatorial behaviour. Kick him AND the Chinese out of our country!
If someone believes that this virus was and is political,economical and World Dormination. Let us not judge him/her as insane.
Just do a little research on this communist party under Moa Zedong leadership, how millions were murdered, and these were Chinese.
The leaders of China put a ban on those living in Wuhan. No traveling to any other city in China But free to travel Europe, Asia, Africa,Australian,North and South America.
Bar bye,and see u.
Yes, Yes.
The Caribbean countries applauded China’s major strategic achievements in coordinating COVID-19 response etc etc.
I always view China as a person setting your little house on fire. And then come along with a bucket carrying water to put it off.
January 6 the U.S. offered to help together with the W.H.O. so that they can have a better idea how it started and how to control this virus. China said no thank, There is nothing to help. You are not welcome. After almost a year. China is now saying, you can come including the W.H.O.
What was China hiding?
Their communique goes like this
“No politicization, no stigmatization, and no name-calling.” Re this COVID-19
Just hearing today China purposely told the outside world at the beginning. “people can only get the virus through animals.”
And they knew it’s a lie
I would like to ask, could not China prevent this world wide misery?
When was the last time any local caribbean media ever reported on the number of covid-19 cases in China.
I see this as a political move right around the time that the new US president gets officially announced.
This is a message to say that China is now in control of major caribbean health regions north south a central.
So why was PAHO and caribbean health agencies didn’t form part of the overall discussion….they had their input as well.
De Chinese have discussion for covid-19….no discussion for our international airport Skerrit…. that discussion will begin next year?
And this comes right on the heels of foreign business people being treated so miserable in our covid-19 center that they vow to never return to Dominica…. let me see dem Chinese fix day for you Skerrit.
Caribbean business people pushed out of our economy for the favor of China.
Your textbook psychology is very thin Skerrit
You are very predictable
I never drink no red kool aid
While these jokers sit there kissing assets talking about belief in ome china policy they cannot get a one Caribbean policy together. Liat is causing rift and china is buying up major resources in Guyana and Jamaica. Chinese are forcing local businesses out. The only people benefiting are the as kissers who get projects and money to stay in power. What we need to see is Chinese tourist coming to visit on cruise and airline to stay in our hotels, buy our goods and services and go back at thier homes. We need to see export of goods from the island to china so citizens can be truely independent. All i read above is the manipulation of a few power hungry jack as is to gain global dominance. Our people are its own worst enemy.