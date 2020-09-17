Dominica confirms new case of COVID-19

Dominica has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19.
The announcement was made by Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit on Wednesday night.
“Since the last press briefing on September 8th 2020, there is now one additional confirmed case of COVID-19,” she revealed.
According to Dr. Esprit, the traveller is a Dominican national who returned from the USA last week with a PCR Test result which was deemed invalid.
She said swabbing was done at the secondary screening site of the Douglas-Charles Airport before transfer of the traveller to the government-operated quarantine facility.
“The PCR results subsequently came in positive for COVID-19 and the client was immediately transferred and admitted to the COVID unit for medical management,” the doctor stated.
Dr. Esprit indicated that all passengers on board the said flight have been retested.
She stated that since September 8th 2020, Dominica recorded one confirmed cases of the virus.
The total number of active cases at present is 4 and the total number of recovered cases 21, of which 3 have recovered from the last group of positive cases.
The number of deaths remains at zero and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the period of this pandemic is 25.
9 Comments
Which one is the real Doctor, !aura or Skerrit?
But i heard the Government saying they want the American cruise ships to come in so Dominica can get money to pay its bills…
Doctor DS please tell Doctor RS do not even think of that makakwi he thinking of there.. Bring a plane load of Chinese and Russians instead. At least China have it under control, and Russia almost have the cure. Pure makakwi going here big belly Dori
@ dorian Shillingford you are just backward thinking. I hope you are not in the US, where people ride the bus, go to school, go to church, go to Walmart, home depot, costco and other essential places and sometimes even sitting next to someone that has covid but nobody knows. Do you think a poor country in Dominica can drag that covid-19 forever? The people just need to take care of themselves by using a mask, washing hands and social distancing. Keeping a country closed for a handful of returning Dominicans that might test positive for covid, though not sick is pure crap and foolishness and as usual, Skerrit is happy to keep people poor by all means possible and unfortunately he has some weak and hungry doctors and professionals to push his foolish agenda.
Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while and therefore the country should be opened so people, especially Dominicans with a negative PCR test before they board their flight and a negative rapid test upon arrival should not have to go in quarantine. Such people are not sick, do not have to take any medicine while in quarantine and are not under any medical supervision. It’s foolishness, pocketeering, and reaping off people that did work abroad since March. Sad thing is, friends of the government and Chinese are coming in and they do not have to be quarantined
UnpopularFacts…..What a misleading, incomplete and stupid statement. Very Trumpian of you.
Congratulations to our Caribbean authorities. Great job all!! We will get through this together. Longing for my DA.
Forget that and open up the damn country. Do your own research with the stats they put out there around the world. Less than 5% of covid registered deaths are a result from the virus. Rather people who’s system was already compromised and could have died from a common virus.
Amen and amen that’s the straight facts right there
I heard that on Trump TV, and the world is flat. I have an igloo I’d like to sell you in Roseau, the sign on it says ‘if you stand up front of your office with a bible you may not get reelected but you go straight to heaven’.
It seems society cannot get away from the uneducated ‘experts’ with access to the internet.