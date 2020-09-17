Dominica confirms new case of COVID-19

Dominica has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit on Wednesday night.

“Since the last press briefing on September 8th 2020, there is now one additional confirmed case of COVID-19,” she revealed.

According to Dr. Esprit, the traveller is a Dominican national who returned from the USA last week with a PCR Test result which was deemed invalid.

She said swabbing was done at the secondary screening site of the Douglas-Charles Airport before transfer of the traveller to the government-operated quarantine facility.

“The PCR results subsequently came in positive for COVID-19 and the client was immediately transferred and admitted to the COVID unit for medical management,” the doctor stated.

Dr. Esprit indicated that all passengers on board the said flight have been retested.

She stated that since September 8th 2020, Dominica recorded one confirmed cases of the virus.

The total number of active cases at present is 4 and the total number of recovered cases 21, of which 3 have recovered from the last group of positive cases.

The number of deaths remains at zero and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the period of this pandemic is 25.