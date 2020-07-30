Dominica Freedom Party on the passing of Owen Arthur, former Prime Minister of Barbados

Johnson Boston, Chairman DFP - Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 7:43 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Owen Arthur

The Dominica Freedom Party mourns the passing of the formerPrime Minister of Barbados, Mr. Owen Seymour Arthur. He was the fifth Prime Minister of Barbados and led his country for an unprecedented three consecutive terms 1994 to 2008, Member of Parliament for the constituency of St. Peter 1984 to 2013

Mr. Arthur was a regionalist who worked well in Caricom and looked out with great interest for the OECS. He was a friend of Dominica and the guest speaker at the Dominica Freedom Party’s 25th Annual Convention rally held in the Soufriere Constituency in 1993

The Dominica Freedom Party extends deepest sympathy to his wife Julie, daughters, extended family and the government and people of Barbados

May his soul rest in peace.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. parbel
    July 31, 2020

    a great politicalleader except for one major blunder…

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available