Dominica Freedom Party on the passing of Owen Arthur, former Prime Minister of Barbados

The Dominica Freedom Party mourns the passing of the formerPrime Minister of Barbados, Mr. Owen Seymour Arthur. He was the fifth Prime Minister of Barbados and led his country for an unprecedented three consecutive terms 1994 to 2008, Member of Parliament for the constituency of St. Peter 1984 to 2013
Mr. Arthur was a regionalist who worked well in Caricom and looked out with great interest for the OECS. He was a friend of Dominica and the guest speaker at the Dominica Freedom Party’s 25th Annual Convention rally held in the Soufriere Constituency in 1993
The Dominica Freedom Party extends deepest sympathy to his wife Julie, daughters, extended family and the government and people of Barbados
May his soul rest in peace.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
a great politicalleader except for one major blunder…