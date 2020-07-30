Dominica Freedom Party on the passing of Owen Arthur, former Prime Minister of Barbados

The Dominica Freedom Party mourns the passing of the formerPrime Minister of Barbados, Mr. Owen Seymour Arthur. He was the fifth Prime Minister of Barbados and led his country for an unprecedented three consecutive terms 1994 to 2008, Member of Parliament for the constituency of St. Peter 1984 to 2013

Mr. Arthur was a regionalist who worked well in Caricom and looked out with great interest for the OECS. He was a friend of Dominica and the guest speaker at the Dominica Freedom Party’s 25th Annual Convention rally held in the Soufriere Constituency in 1993

The Dominica Freedom Party extends deepest sympathy to his wife Julie, daughters, extended family and the government and people of Barbados

May his soul rest in peace.