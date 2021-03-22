Dominica Freedom Party press statement on the observance of World Water Day

The Dominica Freedom Party joins the International Community as well as our Local and Regional organizations in the observance of this year World Water Day on Monday March 22, 2021, as has been designated by the United Nations under this year’s theme – Valuing Water.

In presenting this year’s theme, the United Nations General Assembly has noted, “Water is a very important part of our lives. Right from drinking to cleaning and other purposes, it plays an imperative role in our day-to-day lives. While many of us are privileged to have running water 24×7, there is a major chunk of the world that does not have access to any amount of water, let alone clean water”

Further, it has been noted, “The global crisis is affecting everyone in some way or the other. Hence, World Water Day is observed each year on March 22 to shed light on the depletion of a paramount resource that is pivotal for our existence on this planet”

World Water Day should therefore be a time for people of all nations to reflect on the importance of cherishing, preserving and maintaining the world’s water resources. While in Dominica we are bless with and can boast of an abundance of fresh clean water, we should not take this resource for granted. We should always remember to cherish, preserve, and maintain this valuable resource so vital for human survival in all its uses.

As we observe this year World Water Day, the Dominica Freedom Party therefore calls on all Dominicans to commit to taking some action, starting within their own little circle, to protect and maintain our rivers and waterways, while staying true to the conservation practices that seek to safeguard our “Nature Isle of the Caribbean”

The Dominica Freedom Party fully subscribes to the UN ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ to provide water and sanitation for all. To play our part in achieving this, it is imperative; we preserve our water resource here in Dominica.

As a party who subscribes to these goals, we call on the authorities, and in particular the current administration, to adhere to these sustainable development goals, and in so doing, to develop the appropriate framework and policies that would preserve our environment and water resource. Our actions or inaction will not only impact this generation, but also those to follow.

Dominica Freedom Party

A Party of Integrity and Good Governance