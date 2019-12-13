Dominica Freedom Party says 2019 election results not legitimate

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) does not recognize the 2019 general elections results as being legitimate.

The DFP has issued a statement on the elections signed by the party’s leader, Kent Vital, in which says that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) may have “captured” 18 out of 21 seats, but did not lawfully “win” many of them.

It stated that the will of the people who reside in Dominica has been negated during the December 6th 2019 general elections by the effort of the “Skerrit-led political gang” at stealing the elections.

“The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) congratulates the majority of the Dominicans who reside in Dominica for rejecting Roosevelt Skerrit – who has headed an evil, vicious, vile and repugnant political gang that has been presiding over our country which they are plunging into a state of lawlessness, despair and poverty, ” the DFP said in its statement.

DFP goes on to say that there was virulent election fraud which included significant instances of improper and illegal registration of voters, and on elections day, significant instances of impersonation and double voting.

Other irregularities, the party notes, involved voter impersonation, where persons were given the names of other people (who are either deceased or whom the Labour Party planners knew were not available to vote in person), underage voting and voting by persons who were overseas prior to election day.

The DFP says it also received information that suggested there were polling stations that were not generally known to the public or to some elements of the public and also heard of an instance where one such polling station was dedicated to overseas-based voters.

The release added that much of this fraud could not have been observed by the elections observers but expects the observers in their final report, to discuss the weakness of the current legal framework that needs to be addressed to contribute to making election free and fair in light of the complaints they heard from the people of Dominica.

The DFP says it is calling on the international community to “encourage and even demand” a full investigation into the legitimacy of the December 6th general elections in Dominica and asked the OAS, the Commonwealth Secretarial and CARICOM to support that call and to be willing to participate in such an investigation.

The full DFP statement is posted below.

