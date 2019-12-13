Dominica Freedom Party says 2019 election results not legitimate

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) does not recognize the 2019 general elections results as being legitimate.
The DFP has issued a statement on the elections signed by the party’s leader, Kent Vital, in which says that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) may have “captured” 18 out of 21 seats, but did not lawfully “win” many of them.
It stated that the will of the people who reside in Dominica has been negated during the December 6th 2019 general elections by the effort of the “Skerrit-led political gang” at stealing the elections.
“The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) congratulates the majority of the Dominicans who reside in Dominica for rejecting Roosevelt Skerrit – who has headed an evil, vicious, vile and repugnant political gang that has been presiding over our country which they are plunging into a state of lawlessness, despair and poverty, ” the DFP said in its statement.
DFP goes on to say that there was virulent election fraud which included significant instances of improper and illegal registration of voters, and on elections day, significant instances of impersonation and double voting.
Other irregularities, the party notes, involved voter impersonation, where persons were given the names of other people (who are either deceased or whom the Labour Party planners knew were not available to vote in person), underage voting and voting by persons who were overseas prior to election day.
The DFP says it also received information that suggested there were polling stations that were not generally known to the public or to some elements of the public and also heard of an instance where one such polling station was dedicated to overseas-based voters.
The release added that much of this fraud could not have been observed by the elections observers but expects the observers in their final report, to discuss the weakness of the current legal framework that needs to be addressed to contribute to making election free and fair in light of the complaints they heard from the people of Dominica.
The DFP says it is calling on the international community to “encourage and even demand” a full investigation into the legitimacy of the December 6th general elections in Dominica and asked the OAS, the Commonwealth Secretarial and CARICOM to support that call and to be willing to participate in such an investigation.
The full DFP statement is posted below.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
There is no Dominica Freedom Party
Well well u all are mischievous. Hoping to get the sympathy of the internatonal people. Are u all serious? I have said that many are now mad in Dominica. we need to pray to destroy the spirits – madness, jealousy, envy, hatred, libel, slander, gossip, bitterness, greedy, confusing unleashed over the land. Malgre sa hear u all. So all elections have been stolen from 1975 even when u Freedomites won in 1980. Maybe perhaps I think. Freedom remember that all 10 seats were labour; the only seat that was DUPP was Soufriere. Do you know that hstory was created when Soufriere voted DLP in 2005? No I gonna say something many won’t like. Why old bitter men & women do not want to give up? Do u want to die a politician? There is a time for everything under the sun. To live to die to be a politician & to gracefully bow down like how Joshua Francis wanted to do until he was bullied by an arrogant Leader. Freedom Party go try 2 bring up your party. Good luck. Stop bitter, Bitter…
The sooner we take to the streets the better!!!!
The labourites themselves know that the thousands of overseas voters, some say 8000, otherss say 10000 made the difference..
On the ground DLP is a non entity.. Dominicans who love Dominica must denounce that thievery, and call for fresh election…
I fully endorse your statement Mr Vital..!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
I dont know who is worst yourself or lennox. You gave labor the win because you had no plan for Dominica. GO sit youself in a corner and be quiet, you could not even get members to make a party.