Dominica government calls on US to lift embargo against Cuba

The Government of Dominica has passed a resolution in Parliament calling on the United States of America (USA) to remove the trade embargo against Cuba.
The resolution was tabled by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, on Monday evening.
The United States embargo against Cuba is a commercial, economic, and financial embargo partially imposed on Cuba in October 1960. The trade embargo prevents American businesses, and businesses with commercial activities in the United States, from conducting trade with Cuban interests. It was enacted after Cuba nationalized the properties of United States citizens and corporations and it was strengthened to a near-total embargo since February 7, 1962.
“These blockades have done more harm than good to the ordinary citizens by preventing them from enjoying their basic human rights and dignity,” Dr. Darroux said. “Furthermore, the unilateral action of placing the Republic of Cuba on the list of states sponsored terrorism by the USA has increased the country’s difficulties in entering trade and carrying out financial operations which we view as counterproductive and has exacerbated the plight of the Cuban citizenry on the brink of basic human survival.”
He continued, “Be it resolved that this honourable house, 1. In the recognition of the alienable human rights of the citizens of Cuba, call for the cessation of the economic, commercial and financial blockage imposed by the USA against Cuba and recommend that in the interest of brotherhood that the initiative started by the Obama-Biden administration be rekindled. 2. In the spirit of encouraging regional and international cooperation, we strongly condemn the policy actions taken by the USA and recommend that Cuba be removed from the list of state sponsored terrorism.”
Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay said he supports the resolution.
“To impose a 6 decade blockade on Cuba is very unjust and it will be remiss of me not to support that motion,” Lugay remarked.
He said he hopes that with the change of administration in the US under the leadership of President Joe Biden, “good sense can prevail.”
According to Lugay, Dominica has the responsibility on the behalf of Cuba given the decades-old friendship that has existed between the two countries.
“We can recognize that Cuba has been very good to us and as a result of that I am saying that I am in support of the motion to end the almost 6 decade blockade of the United States government on Cuba,” he stated.
Parliamentary Representative for the St Joseph Constituency, Dr. Adis King also pledged her full support to the resolution stating that, “as human beings, we should all stand against this measure which has brought nothing but suffering to the innocent people of Cuba.”
Dr. King said she has witnessed firsthand, the impact of “this heart-wrenching blockade on the economy of Cuba.
“It is evident that as you travel around this island, you can see how this country called Cuba was once a vibrant country with a vibrant economy and now they are so heavily impacted over 6 decades.” she remarked. “We cannot talk about human rights and not talk about the people of the Republic of Cuba; we cannot stand here as a government, as a people, and turn our heads while a Caribbean country struggles. We cannot remain silent and hope that somebody, someday will make a difference.”
24 Comments
I know that Cuba has been a good friend of Dominca and as such friends need to stick their heads out on the behalf of their friends. However, who is Skerritt and his cabal addressing this resolution to? and how do they get it through the right channels to the power source? Just saying “blah-blah” because the government was embarrassed by the bus drivers and as such is doing something to stay relevant is childish. Ok, what about Iran, Venezuela and others which Skerritt calls friends and who the US has put embargos on? This was a waste of time resolution.
Just check the many graduates from Cuban Universities who are being victimised because they have alternative views about the governance of Dominica. Who forced the Toilet paper manufacturer to close down operations due to pressure and lack of support?
Skerritt established links with the occupying country, Morocco, which still colonizes the People of Western Sahara. Cuba has for decades supporting the Polisario Front, the Representatives of the oppressed Sahawaris for their Lands to be given back to them.
Skerritt is simply looking for sympathy because his acts against Dominicans are well known. In spite of the embargo, Cuba is building the country by their own ideals, skills, innovations. In Dominica, building of Health Centres, houses, etc. are given to foreign concerns, while locals are cast aside.
A top celebrated Cuban General, faced the firing squad, decades ago, for linking with drug dealers, and dealing in illicit trade.
Cuba does not sell its…
Cuba would never sell its passports, or/ and diplomatic immunity. The Cuban Revolution was against the corruption and bad, dictatorial governance of dictator Batista and his enablers. It has been recognized that Corruption cripples any Nation, squanders resources, facilitates the enrichment of a few while the majority suffer.
That is Venezuela in a nutshell. Ironically enough the cubans living in Venezuela were the ones warning the Venezuelans about what their country would become if they didn’t do something about the government. Cuba has been living off Venezuelan oil for years and a lot of the government system in Venezuela is a result of Cuban influence.
Communists like to twist history and spin things in their own way to maintain their corrupt governments. but reality always paints a different picture.
Just what I expected from DNO. My comments on this topic would be withheld because it isn’t palatable to the publishing entity. Good job DNO. You deserve a standing ovation.
ADMIN: Your comment was off-topic, a rehashing of an earlier comment you made on another article (which was published) and ,incidentally, insulting. However, we do take the general point about following up on stories and we are already working towards that goal.
DNO this person is always writing off-topic; with his continuous broken record about how inept, blah, blah, blah, the Government of Dominica is.
I am not surprised if from time to time you need to let him know that he has gone too far.
We support everyone's right to express their views. However, we have a policy for how comments are moderated.
Look who’s talking! A forgotten, derelict octogenarian. No one looks favorably on you nor your monotonous, pedestrian, blasphemous ramblings. You are just a blind, …….. diehard of a disgraced kleptomaniac.
DNO, I hope you publish this comment. She provoked it.
Thank you! I am aware of your policy, and most of the time I do my best not to go against it.
That is why I don’t respond to some of those here who are stupidly rebuking my comments; it also keeps my mind at peace. Thank you also, for always publishing my comments.
Definitely end it. I’ve always thought that the embargo was extremely foolish of the Americans, because it gives the Cuban regime a ready-made excuse for their failures.
Cuba has continued to thrive with or without that US “embargo”. Cuba has continued to recieve assistance from other 1st world nations, and continue to be supported by its Caribbean Neighbors. America is NOT the world. Go to Cuba today, much more organised and advanced than Dominica, thats for sure. In Cuba, the Cuban dollar is worth more than the US Dollar. They have cable tv and wifi is accessable all over the island. they have modern vehicles and their healthcare service is impecable. They have their own army and the people live and work freely.
Cuba should not be concerned with what America wants to do with their embargo. In some respects it has benefitted them. they wont be exploited by internation comglamerates and US interests.
My question is, has Cuba asked us to speak on their behalf?
While I do not support the US embargo on Cuba, a tiny island state of less than 70k population have no business in such high profile international issues. If the government of Dominica want to push for lifting of the US embargo they should do so within the framework of CARICOM. A government of a micro state challenging a global superpower is Dumb politics, we are very dependent on foreign aid and we live in the US “backyard”. This can hurt us diplomatically and economically. These emotional politicians must think of the best interests of their country when trying to grandstand.
A cat may look at a king. As the saying goes.
So why can’t tiny Dominica speak out for its brother Cuba?
In my opinion Danny Lugay should allow Alibaba and his forty thieves address their problems by themselves since is one of their main allies in crimes against humanity. Up to this day the Cuban people still do not have the ability to vote for a government of their choice like us in Dominica, and therefore Danny Lugay would be better off looking at the bigger picture that affects all of us in our fight for free and fair election. When we will be delivered from Alibaba and his Forty thieves and we have a real government of the people and for the people then we Will all help in the fight to get our brothers and sisters delivered too. Until such time let those birds of a feather solve their problem.
Dominica should also ask CUBA to allow :
general elections ( the new PM replacing Raoul Castro was designated by the communist party, not by the citizens )
to free political opponents
to allow private medias and free speech
etc ….
in other words, to end the dictatorship
Mr Danny Lugay, the US will do whatever it takes to protect and defend the rights of their citizens. According to PM Skerrit, “it is NOT your damn business” and you should let Skerrit and his corrupt DLP government make their call to the US. Right now we badly need the US to help us with Skerrit and if they have to help us by pitting sanction or embargo on the corrupt cabal of Skerrit, let it be. In closing let me remind you of the words of Christ Luke 9:60. “… Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou” and I add, go thou fight the fight of lawlessness, injustice etc.
Skerrit should have his entire government and Danny Lugay to put their signature on this resolution and he Roosevelt Skerrit should take it to the US and hand deliver to President Biden, so the US could put him where he belongs. Tell him to man put his foot in the US.
I disagree with Danby Lugay on this: “We can recognize that Cuba has been very good to us and as a result of that I am saying that I am in support of the motion to end the almost 6 decade blockade of the United States government on Cuba,” he stated.
Lugay must learn to pick his fights and learn to be consistent. Based on the above statement I conclude that he shouldn’t attack supporters of Skerrit because according to him I must say that Skerrit has been very good to his supporters even if those that don’t support him as though we don’t belong there. Though Cuba has helped us they don’t respect their own people that disagree with their communist policies and therefore pressure should be put on them until they change course. Danny Lugay should vote to end the embargo if he so wanted to but he should allow the corrupt and communist Skerrit, Venezuela, China, Russia and others to talk. Right now if we are not careful Skerrit will take us the same lane of Cuba and we need US to…
A joke that man, y u doe tell Cuba have free and fair elections but then again u can’t set any good example.
Cuba does have that. Have you ever been there?
So dominica has its house in such good order we passing resolutions for the USA.
That’s a good one. Nice work guys.
Meanwhile we poor and struggling. We cannot even fix the little jetty at the Coast Guard for almost 5,6,7 years now. On the other hand, PM proceeding with building his 3rd mansion in 20 years.
Asia King, you talking about “human rights” for Cuba?? What of the human rights of CUBANS in Cuba? Their rights to freedom of THOUGHT, to assemble peacefully, to work, to earn property and be compensated justly if and when it is to be used by government. Did you see that in Cuba? And when DOMINICAN citizens rights are violated you say nothing!!?? When those opposed to the Skerrit regime are arrested on trumped up charges and dragged before the court, when citizens are found dead in police custody and peaceful bus drivers are exercising their rights to compensation are brutally beaten, when the OPPOSITION LEADER can quote neither the HANSARD nor the LAWS of Dominica in PARLIAMENT, etc. you say nothing?? Me dear, charity begins at home so stop this crocodile tears. Or is it that your plans are to help the little demagogue bring Da like what currently obtains in Cuba?
! No pasaran!!
HOTEP!
Cubans happier in Cuba than Dominicans in Dominica. That is a fact.
Common sense also calls for that.