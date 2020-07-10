Dominica government moves to strengthen post-disaster communication

The government of Dominica has articulated the need to strengthen the post-disaster communication mechanisms through the implementation of a combination of initiatives.

According to Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting, Oscar George, this in itself, is very important given the fact that during major emergencies and disasters, there may be major failures or overloading of the telecommunications infrastructure including the degradation or loss of the electrical grid, the internet or even radio broadcasting.

“As we have experienced, first-hand disasters can have significant impacts on our island’s communication system. To this end, government has articulated the need to strengthen the post-disaster communication mechanisms through the implementation of a combination of initiatives,” he said.

George continued, “Through support from the international telecommunications union (ITU) and the government of Dominica we were able to install and deploy a stand-alone emergency telecommunications system which we call the Wind Link Radio Messaging System.”

He explained that this is essentially a worldwide radio messaging system that uses amateur band radio frequencies and government frequencies to provide radio interconnection services that include; e-mails, position reporting, weather bulletins, emergency and relief communication and even message relay.

“The system is particularly critical for first responders during and after any disaster or mass incident situation,” George stated.

He said it does not depend on the internet for operation but rather relies on radio networks.

On Friday, July 3rd, 2020 Dominica became the latest country in the world to launch such a system through a collaborative effort between government, the ITU Caribbean area office based in Barbados and the Amateur Radio Club Inc.

The Wind Link Network operates 24-7 using solar generators with built-in power resilient components coupled with the use of radio frequencies.

George said radio operators located around the island and connected to the wind link network are now capable of transmitting live position reporting through E-mails or attachment to the emergency operating centre as well as any other wind link network worldwide.

“So we will see training in the operation and management of the network,” he stated. “This will be facilitated in the coming weeks in order to increase the capacity among our key stakeholders.

The government of Dominica thanked the ITU for their collaborative support in particularly technical expertise they provided throughout the phase and also the Amateur Radio Technicians for facilitating the remote configuration of the network.