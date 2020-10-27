Dominica government to borrow over $77 million for development of digital economy

Government has obtained Parliamentary approval to borrow in excess of EC $77 million for the development of the digital economy in Dominica.

The funding is part of a regional project with the OECS which is provided through an agreement with the International Development Association (a member of the World Bank Group).

Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Senator Cassanni Laville, presented the resolution at the Fourth Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.

Digital Economy refers to an economy that is based on digital computing technologies, although people increasingly perceive this as conducting business through markets based on the internet and the World Wide Web.

Laville said the government has articulated its vision of becoming the world’s first climate resilient country and has identified the digital economy as one of several key building blocks in becoming a dynamic Dominica.

“Investing in the digital economy will modernize the economy, increase productivity, enhance efficiency and improve the ease of doing business index through the use of modern technologies across all spheres of the public and private sectors,” he said.

According to Laville, by creating a more deeply integrated and dynamic digital economy, digitally empowered citizens, businesses and institutions, Dominica will chart a new path.

“This new thrust will provide the opportunity to build a future in which seamless and efficient public services are available at the touch of a screen from even the most remote locations, where individuals are equipped with the technology and soft skills to find meaningful employment in the knowledge and services driven global economy,” he stated.

The Minister said the government has determined that the lack of digitization of the economy has increased its vulnerability to endogenous shocks such as this one emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These shocks limit continuity of operations of the public and private sectors,” Laville stated. “And in the case of the pandemic, limits the ability for individuals to abide to social distancing rules and conduct daily transaction in a contactless manner”