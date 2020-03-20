Dominica is well-equipped and ready to test for coronavirus – Lab Superintendent

Laboratory Superintendent, Catherina Jemmot, has disclosed that the Dominica China Friendship Hospital is now equipped with a top of the line machine to detect and identify the coronavirus and her department is trained and ready to do the requisite testing.
“I think what made us ready for testing in Dominica is foresight, and an understanding that newly emerging diseases are rapidly becoming the norm in this modern era,” she said.
She stated that during the construction of the new hospital, they requested a molecular unit. Molecular testing, Jemmot explained, is done through a machine which provides individualized healthcare through industry-leading diagnostic and reporting capabilities.
A molecular test is a laboratory test that checks for certain genes, proteins, or other molecules in a sample of tissue, blood, or other body fluid. Molecular tests also check for certain changes in a gene or chromosome that may cause or affect the chance of developing a specific disease or disorder.
“We are using molecular testing to identify the virus,” Jemmot said.
She said in 2019, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the Ministry of Health the lab was furnished with “a PCR machine for testing not for Covid 19…we were getting ready for emerging diseases, dengue, Chikungunya and Zika.”
“At this point, we have staff that are competent to test for the Coronavirus…we’ve developed standard operating procedures (SOP) for the collecting and transportation of specimen to the laboratory and not putting anyone at risk,” Jemmot explained. “Thus far, we have tested 28 patients and they have all tested negative…no detection. We do quality assurance and that is key. We run multiple control with every test run with the biologist from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) who did the training and we observe strict safety precautions at all times.”
The Lab Superintendent further disclosed that they are also in collaboration with the Caribbean Public Health Organization (CARPHA)which gives them full “support and guidance”.
“The aim right now is to bring in additional human resource so we can expand our testing,” Jemmot said.
4 Comments
That is very good news and must give considerable relief to people
Before we accept what anyone says it’s important that we understand this:
1. PM Skerrit is working for China and their best interest. So whatever he says or does, protecting China by all means possible in word and in deed is his priority.
2. No matter who says what and who does what, they are working for Skerrit and protecting his best interest. So even if they put their lives or that of their families on the line, protecting Skerrit is far more important to them because they can’t afford to be victimized or lose their job.
3. Since it is a fact that Skerrit is working for China is it not fair to expect everyone working for Skerrit say what Skerrit wants them to say? Here is the principle in 2 Cor. 11:13-
13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of…
So if we have a system that is top of the line to test for coronavirus, why are neighboring islands that are friends of Skerrit go all the way to Trinidad instead of Dominica? Could it be that the one at the Skerrit / China hospital is programmed to give negative result? I wish for the sake of Dominica and, for the sake of transparency, we could send all those tested here to Trinidad for a second opinion.
Nice piece of propaganda! So Dominica all of a sudden out of the blue has got equipment the UK is still waiting for? Lady, I am not buying any stale fish of you…