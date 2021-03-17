Dominica looking to attract visitors with destination awareness campaign

Plans are in place to launch a destination awareness campaign to attract more visitors to Dominica.
Director of Tourism Colin Piper made the disclosure during Prime Minister Skerrit weekly talk show recently.
“From a marketing perspective we are about to launch a destination awareness campaign under the theme: In our Nature,” he said. “It allows us to get about 35 million impressions out there and from that we hope that when people see the web banner and the click on the landing and go to the page we will be able to entice them to sign up and give us their E-mail ID’s.”
According to Piper, this will then begin the relationship that Dominica wants to foster with them.
“We will retarget them, go out to them and convince them to ultimately come and visit Dominica,” he said. “That should go through 2021.”
Piper continued, “We are also going to work with some of the online travel agencies like Expedia.”
He pointed out that agencies like Expedia have a community of consumers and by utilizing their platform, their medium “we are able now to get to consumers.”
According to the DDA official, 50 percent of Caribbean travel is booked through Expedia.
“We definitely will want to partner with them along with others,” Piper stated.
Meantime, the Tourism Director revealed that a program for remote workers is also expected to be launched.
Piper explained that the focus now is to create that offering for these remote workers whether they are digital nomads or looking for a volunteer activity.
“The intent is to have them come and have an extended stay in Dominica in a safe and secure place while they work remotely,” he said.
15 Comments
It is very frustrating that vaccinated tourists with negative PCR tests still have to go through such a tedious quarantine process.
Only in Dominica will an incompetent Director of Tourism hold that office for 15 years. shm..shm
People are aware of Dominica but getting to and from can be a nightmare.
Getting to Dominica is a nightmare because of the poor connection between international and regional flights.
I don’t need to fly nonstop to Dominica. What I want is a 2 hour connection in Antigua or Barbados. Reasonable airfares between the islands would also be helpful.
No matter what they say and how they say it, the understood message is, more washing machines coming because our dirty laundry has increased significantly
That rings true. These 5 star hotels have concessions so they can bring in stuff duty free but they also are free from paying tax, I believe up to 25 years. So what is stopping them from putting money in the bank every week and claim it came from tourists. Who is checking where that money came from. The government would have no incentive doing that since they do not get any revenue by way of corporation tax. Dirty money could easily be mixed in with genuine tourist dollars and that Is one more incentive since these places are all priced in U.S.$, the currency of choice for launderers. Our banks have to b e very careful if they are not to be blacklisted.
“…we hope that when people see the web banner and the click on the landing and go to the page we will be able to entice them to sign up and give us their E-mail ID’s.”
I hope that those enticed to sign up with their e-mail address will be given the option to “unsubscribe” should they wish to no longer receive marketing updates.
I mention this because our laws in Dominica appear to be laxed on this point. For example: it seems that I cannot legally stop our cellphone companies sending me unsolicited text messages ad nauseam.
Roger, I have the same problem my friend. I do not want to receive their unsolicited mail. This is an unwarranted intrusion and abuse of their position and I wish they would stop it.
While you are doing that can you or someone in authority spell out what are your plans to allow people who are vaccinated to enter the island without having to spend 7 days at that quarantine facility.
My wife and I would like to visit Dominica later this year, but only if we don’t have to quarantine ourselves.
The quarantine thing is a pain in the — but it is a reasonable requirement, until we know for sure whether or not vaccinated individuals are able to pass on the virus.
Barbados did that recently copycat. Now what we really want to know is whether or not there will be mandatory quarantine……
You hear lie. That is lie! Just more lies to distract from what is going on at DDA. Pipe-her needs to tell us why after less than 6 months on the job the Aruban Head of Marketing left. The bajan before her also walked away too.
All these fancy stories about Expedia is to wash more tax payers money. Fancy talking. Spending money useless chasing wild dreams. Are americans gonna come to dominica in significant enough number to get return on investment? World travel and tourism is dead for at least another 3 years. why waste time on expedia rather than audit DDA and IDA.
Let Pipe-her tell us what happened to the over 400 000$ EC given to the american company to RE-BRAND Dominica. No ferry is gonna come from Guadeloupe unless and until quarantine is lifted in Dominica. The ferry is not even traveling between Guadeloupe and Martinique, is dominica it gonna come?
Tell skirit and pipe-her stop taking people for fool. We are aware and alert.
A destination awareness campaign ought to start with the people who market and promote Dominica actually getting out of the office to see some of it.
My gosh, for that we paying this man? We haven’t heard from him for month and then all of a sudden he comes out with nonsense like that to justify his existence. Only in DA…
Colin is that a pen you holding or you ready to prick and inject someone.