Dominica looking to attract visitors with destination awareness campaign

Plans are in place to launch a destination awareness campaign to attract more visitors to Dominica.

Director of Tourism Colin Piper made the disclosure during Prime Minister Skerrit weekly talk show recently.

“From a marketing perspective we are about to launch a destination awareness campaign under the theme: In our Nature,” he said. “It allows us to get about 35 million impressions out there and from that we hope that when people see the web banner and the click on the landing and go to the page we will be able to entice them to sign up and give us their E-mail ID’s.”

According to Piper, this will then begin the relationship that Dominica wants to foster with them.

“We will retarget them, go out to them and convince them to ultimately come and visit Dominica,” he said. “That should go through 2021.”

Piper continued, “We are also going to work with some of the online travel agencies like Expedia.”

He pointed out that agencies like Expedia have a community of consumers and by utilizing their platform, their medium “we are able now to get to consumers.”

According to the DDA official, 50 percent of Caribbean travel is booked through Expedia.

“We definitely will want to partner with them along with others,” Piper stated.

Meantime, the Tourism Director revealed that a program for remote workers is also expected to be launched.

Piper explained that the focus now is to create that offering for these remote workers whether they are digital nomads or looking for a volunteer activity.

“The intent is to have them come and have an extended stay in Dominica in a safe and secure place while they work remotely,” he said.