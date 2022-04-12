Dominica meets Nicaragua in CONCACAF W qualifier at 8:00 o’clock tonight

Dominica and Nicaragua will be going head to head tonight in another CONCACAF W qualifiers football competition.

This will be Dominica’s finial game in the tournament. The match will be held at the Estadio Nacional De Futbol in Managua at 8pm eastern time.

Head coach of the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football Team, Albert Titre stated that the ladies are looking positive for the game.

“They are looking very positive. The main thing is I’m seeing the smiles from the ladies and I said to them let’s put our all.”

He noted that the team has been improving gradually from all their previous games.

“We are coming in with a victory and that’s what we wanted with Turks and Caicos. This alone can push the team and… have that same intensity,” he said.

Titre said his team will give everything they have and will hopefully become victorious.

Tonight’s match which begins at 8:00 p.m., can be viewed at the link below.