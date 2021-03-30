Dominica meets with United Nations sub-regional team for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean

The Government of Dominica engaged in a high level Dialogue with the United Nations Sub-Regional Team for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, to provide a roadmap for a more upscaled partnership and better tailored support to meet the priority needs of the Government and people of Dominica.
The Dominica delegation was headed by the Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and included members of Cabinet and Senior Public Officers, while the UN Team led by UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Didier Trebucq, included the Heads of UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes (UNDP, FAO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women, WFP, IOM, ITU, ECLAC, UNEP, UN HABITAT, UNDRR and ILO)
The virtual talks sought to affirm, at the highest level, the UN’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Dominica. This includes identifying key priorities or gaps to be addressed, based on national strategies and development challenges, opportunities for advancing progress on implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and establishment of a joint national steering committee to provide oversight for effective programme implementation, monitoring and reporting.
Describing the meeting as a right step in strengthening Dominica’s relationship with the UN, Prime Minister Skerrit welcomed the efforts by the UN Development System to streamline its support and improve administrative coordination
towards Dominica’s national agenda. “Over the years, the UN has been a trusted and reliable partner to the Government of Dominica. In the last few years, particularly post Hurricane Maria, Dominica’s engagement with the UN has intensified with support from more agencies within the UN System, for social protection programmes, disaster risk reduction and recovery, climate resilience strategy, and economic development,” he noted.
UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Didier Trebucq, underscored the UN’s continued commitment to responding to Dominica’s unique needs, operationalized through a new Dominica-UN Implementation Plan to provide the country with a more integrated support from the UN system, and enhanced by the presence of an in- country UN Coordination Officer. “As part of our ongoing UN Reform efforts, we have been increasing our diverse support for SIDS and particularly to address their vulnerabilities as a result of COVID-19. It is about bringing a distinctive upscaled offer that better tailors our policy and technical support to each country in alignment with national needs and regional priorities,” he underlined.
During the talks, officials on both sides discussed ongoing projects and programmes as well as opportunities for new partnerships in all sectors. The UN team engaged line Ministers on development needs for targeted thematic areas of focus including Digital Transformation, COVID-19 Response, Socio-Economic Resilience, Climate Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction, Institutional Strengthening, Sustainable Financing, and Strengthening of Data Systems. The Government of Dominica looks forward to its continued partnership with the UN to realize our shared vision of achieving the SDGs, building a greener and more resilient future, and leaving no one behind.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
29 Comments
Mandy, you’re so right. You noticed that this Mr. Blind Microscope need to open eyes and his thoughts and feel the Tremor of this devastated Labour Government and failed Labour Government and Prime Minister. They have killed our economy agriculture tourism and our people Suffering with no cash and jobs, but Skerrit opened and operate this one man show through this deceitfullness Nonsensical Red Clinic Fiasco.
We must advise this Skerrit to stay away from these brutal Government and their so called leaders of Brutal inhuman China, and Failed Venezuela, Cuba, and disgusting Russia.
Respected and recognised worldwide. What hypocritical thoughts are these. You seem to ignorant, politically illiterate and dumb of what is happening in our Dominica by this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government and its incompetent immnature Leadership, so called failed Skerrit.
Our economy is dead, no meaningful development taking place in Dominica. We need change. Welcome our UWP Hon Linton.
Meanwhile, the real Caribbean leader, “Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, told a high-level meeting that now is the time for vulnerability to be embraced as part of the criteria to determine access for small island developing states. Ms. Mottley expressed this view on Monday while virtually addressing the UN High-Level Meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity.”
PM Skerrit, this is how leadership define strategy and positions of strength, no begging or asking for favours here by PM Mottley, just presenting and making her case for “vulnerability to be embraced as part of the criteria to determine access for small island developing states”. Dominica being the most vulnerable and prone to natural disasters in the Caribbean, you should have been leading and charging this! But we know, Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent, St Lucia, Grenada, and St Kitts Nevis lead, and Dominica follows!
https://gisbarbados.gov…
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley addresses the UN High-Level Meeting on International Debt Architecture and Liquidity on March 29, 2021. (PMO)
Calling for “vulnerability to be embraced as part of the criteria to determine access for small island developing states”.
https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/blog/vulnerability-must-part-of-criteria-for-sids-access/
The Truth will be told idiots like you. You make unnecessary bcomments thstt makes no sense at all.
I’m within the system, not under this fake failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit if yours. Skerrit it appears takes absolutely no comments nor Professional advice from our many committed trusted intellectual experienced commited professionals in and out of our government and even those overseas bstill committed to their Dominica’ but absolutely not this fake Failed incompetent sitting Prime Odd Minister Skerrit. Tell us exactly where is an meaningful development taking place in our Dominica. Our villages are dead and isolated, our agriculture has been dumped by Skerrit who created this deceitfullness Bobolistic ” Red Clinic” rather than raising the raising the profile of our government, our people and our government and good Governance. Do we see this,? Absolutely No! Not under this Vliwn🤡 Skerrit and his weak Questionable Labour government. We need Hon Linton as…
From the script in the first paragraph, it says the following:..that Skerrit penned (?). Here goes:
“The Government of Dominica has engaged in a high level dialogue with the United Nations Sub Regional Team for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to provided via “Road Map” for more partnership and better support for Government of Dominica and it’s People of Dominica.
It’s is quite ok to fly and run all the globe to gain fame and financial support for the people of Dominica. My question is what plans has Skerrit and his Labour government has prepared, assess and collated collectively that is presented to the international organization ably to support us. The question is how prepared is Skerrit and his oversized Labour government ministers are in preparation and submitting what is it that our Dominica’ is in need of towards meaningful development. Under Skerrit our Bananas and agricultural produce etc are moreorless dead and far from returning to some level of genuine…
Man Bites Dogs…Woof Woof. Stop your Barking and stop throwing stones if you live in a glass House 🏠.
Be advised that we all have that right to comment on serious matters of our state. You seem to be focus too much on this Man who “Biting Dogs” frequently on DNO and other News Media. Stop you barking and Nonsensical thoughts and open your thoughts and intellectual that you’re able to comprehend that bigger picture of the Nature of or lack of our ailing Dominica under failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit. You fall into that category also. This incompetent Labour government has failed us and our government and Dominica’. Skerrit is obviously NOT PM material, it’s just a fancy charade he’s in to. It’s all about himself and his failed questionable Labour government. We desperately need Immature visionless Skerrit out of our government.
We welcome our Decent trusted committed Professional Hon. Lennox Linton for Prime Minister with his trusted competent professional…
Dominica doesnt need any more international assistance. Dominica has been acting like an entitled woman in the past few years. She is making her own money selling herself (passports and state resources), but still wants to finess men (international funding agencies) out of their money because she know it must have a man that will pay for it.
The question is always, “but what she doing with all the money she have?” Why she have herself untidy so? People will say is paro we paroing. Billions we have recieved but still acting like we poor and struggling. Look they hold one man with over US$500,000.00. A top government officer in the Ministry of Labour (actually the commissioner of labour) and i hear another top officer in the Ministry of Trade also brought in. Both affiliated to the ruling party. What we going to barbados for to talk to people about more support.
What we need to demand is standards, integrity and accountability and transparency. Time for Dominica to be seen…
IMF, World Bank, now UN, what happening, CBI running on empty? How is the airport fund coming, has it been replenished since the PM took it down to two hundred dollars and change? What are the productive foreign exchange earning sectors in Dominica right now? Shake your pampalam? We may all need to shake our pampalam sooner rather than later! Yò ké faire ça pour dollar yò!
The first paragraph makes decent sense and accommodating. That sounds good and we welcome these highly professional committed Professionals. The more the UN, and other like organisations within United Nations are well prepared and Professionally astute to assist and guide us, on our poor social and economic development resources. We have a highly, incompetent Questionable failed Labour government Prime Minister and his quiet feared oversized Government Ministers and after 20 long years these faiied close ?????? Of Skerrit are of no use to us. Their obvious daily tasks is to honour and protect failed Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Bobolistic deceitful leadership Labour government. Our Dominica needs committed visionary dedicated trusted competent professionals trustworthy reliable people in our Government and Cabinet under our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent professional trustworthy formidable Hon. Lennox Linton & his United Workers Party.Nice.
The first paragraph makes decent sense and accommodating. That’s sounds good and we welcome these highly professional committed Professionals. The more the UN, and other like organisations within United Nations are well prepared and Professionally astute to assist and guide us, on our poor the social and economic development resources. We have a highly, incompetent Questionable failed Labour government Prime Minister and his quiet feared oversized Government Ministers and after 20 long years these faiied close ?????? Of Skerrit are of no use to us. Their obvious daily tasks is to honour and protect failed Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Bobolistic deceitful leadership Labour government. Our Dominica needs committed visionary dedicated trusted competent professionals trustworthy reliable people in our Government and Cabinet under our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent professional trustworthy formidable Hon. Lennox Linton & his United Workers Party…
With all this said who and what Government is able to forward with these concepts? Obviously NOT this immature Skerrit and his failed incompetent Labour Government?
We need mature visionary intellectual people to retake our Dominica and government quickly away from failed immnature Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Red Clinic deceptiveness Bobolistic behaviour just to gain fame when he Skerrit openly and deliberately
by- pass the Social Security and other Government’s departments, that is the Welfare Division and the Ministry of Education where poor struggling families must be referred to. This is the focus of our in coming Leader Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent professional trustworthy decent United Workers Party(UWP). And not this Failed incompetent Labour Party Government under this failed Skerrit.We need to move quickly to some level of Political decency in our Government and our politics. Too much RORO and concerns from Failed Skerrit and Labour…
In your dreams. Viewsexpressed you never asked yourself why does the outside world engages the PM and others?
It is because they trust the PM and others not like you who cannot give concrete proof on all your allegations.
You seem to know everything that is happening or it seems you still dreaming and just saying what you think is done. And in your head, you want to hear or hear trusted, competent, professional, decent for one set of people (your choice though) but stop saying things that you cannot prove.
They trust this fake PM my foot. Skerrit absolutely desperate to get the good niceties of goods and diplomatic relations between our Dominica and the UN. However, Skerrit does not have that level of decency and decorum to hold or administer that level of international interlectual, where we are sure of his lack of decorum and not diplomatically Sufficiently intelligent to be at that level. He must learn to equipted himself to some of level of knowledge and attempt to get rid of this Disgusting Bobolistic Red Clinic to gain fame and platitudes under our Dominican people and in the name of our Dominica’ Government. He has already failed with his concept of this devious Red Bobolistic Clinic to gain fame and loyalty. As we we quote the words of Skerrit who said to us that we should, :- “Go to Hell… Go to Hell..Its None of our Damn Business”. That is the dirty notion thoughts and disrespectful behaviour of this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Skerrit. It’s time he he gets…
The Truth has been researched, viewed, Collaborated with great thoughts and decency and this is where your immai Skerrit has failed us our people and our Nature Isle.
Have you gone to ask Skerrit to account to us, the people of Dominica who pay taxes and contribute exceptionally otherwise in the purchase of stuff that we buy at most shops and supermarkets.
Skerrit is NOT Prime Minister material and we have seen our agricultural economy dead but we hear and see that Skerrit sells our passports to Nefarious Character all be over the world 👿 and we are yet to receive an updated Audit report and account if all sales that we know what is the revenue of the purchase of our passports and who and how this Skerrit is able to travel here there and everywhere engaging in all kind of people re our passports. He, Skerrit has no knowledge of what Socioeconomic is all about. It’s because of Skerrit our Bananas and produce are no longer bringing in big cash. We need an audit ASAP. WakeUp my…
‘,The truth be Told?” Your truth is a lie. Wake up and smell the coffee. Where the Hell have you been? The outside world has not embrace Skerrit at anytime for anything. The outside world embraces our Dominica with some level of decency and surerity who invest in money 💰 allocated to our Dominica and it’s people and NOT for Skerrit, who is not visionary nor apt with the values and ethos of Socioeconomic development. Skerrit is just this flamboyant pappyshow clown 🤡 who should be in a political pappyshow comedian Script. Skerrit is useless and immaterial to we the people of Dominica. He’s just s pappyshow and has wasted our Development in the past 20 years.
In order for Our DOMINICA to meaningfully Develop we must have a more focused intelectual person(s) who has some level of decorum and not taking advantage of our unemployed poor people just to say Deceitfully “We love our PM” who should have never been Prime Minister. We need one with some level of respect foresight &…
The Truth will be told …..like you. You make unnecessary bcomments thstt makes no sense at all.
I’m within the system, not under this fake failed incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit if yours. Skerrit it appears takes absolutely no comments nor Professional advice from our many committed trusted intellectual experienced commited professionals in and out of our government and even those overseas bstill committed to their Dominica’ but absolutely not this fake Failed incompetent sitting Prime Odd Minister Skerrit. Tell us exactly where is an meaningful development taking place in our Dominica. Our villages are dead and isolated, our agriculture has been dumped by Skerrit who created this deceitfullness Bobolistic ” Red Clinic” rather than raising the raising the profile of our government, our people and our government and good Governance. Do we see this,? Absolutely No! Not under this Vliwn🤡 Skerrit and his weak Questionable Labour government. We need Hon Linton as…
The truth is they don’t and will not trust your Skerrit because he has nothing of substance to show we DOMINICANS. Why, because Skerrit is Just NOT Prime Minister material. Oddly enough 😄 he’s Immature visionless Incompetent Odd Prime Minister and Should have never been this Prime Odf Minister.
After 20 long failed years old of Skerrit, we need to get him off our government ASP. He’s a failure. His Labour Party/Government has failed us. We need decency in the management of our government and our Country. We have had enough of Skerritwe welcome our Decent Trusted visionary mature intellectual professional trustworthy Hard working Hon. Lennox Linton.
God’s Grace 🙏 and Guidance.
Great move by the UN. With all the projects and support they have and continue to provide since Hurricane Maria, very good to take a wholistic approach/view of the activities in Dominica. The SDGs are very relevant to move countries forward along the development path. A clear strategic plan is needed with openness and transparency.
Sorry this was suppose to be a like. Not a Dislike.
Towards the end of paragraph 3……It reads “””and the establishment of a joint NATIONAL steering committee to provide OVERSIGHT for effective programme implementation, monitoring and reporting”””.
Is it that the UN is displeased in some way over something?
I will be listening to hear, and to see who are the figures that will comprise this steering committee, because many Dominicans are literally bawling that whatever help (financial$$$$ or otherwise) that outside organisations (including the UN) give to this DLP government, is shared and or given to one set of people.
Good move by the UN!!
The UN should stop engaging with this rogue government that refuses to delivery fair elections and accountability as far as state finances are concerned.
@Vere Tere, please note you don’t have enough intelligent or fertile brains in your calabash to tell the UN what they should do OK! Workers clowns cannot perform they are all relatively useless bulls***ers.
Vere There and others, please ignore this barking woof woof man who bites Dogs. Be aware of the Political fleas this failed man dog who keeps barking uselessly for his dog 🐶🐕 dinner bone from Scare-it. Man, wake up and smell the coffee 😡.
Your thoughts are blind, thoughtless and disgusting. You’re in the wrong Corrupted Labour Camp. Your companion in politics is irrelevant and NOT “Developmentally focus on Socioeconomic development concept and therefore unable to comprehend and express the journey we ought to take in elevating our people from begging from this Red Clinic fiasco just to gain fame and loyalty that people will shout out ignorantly “We love our PM Wi”. What PM and love for what, Where he has reduced our struggling people and families to the Red Clinic deceptiveness Bobolistic Red clinic just for fame? And years latter they are in the same Bobol Red Clinic begging. Stop this BS Skerrit and get our people engaged in work to support their children & families. Failed Pm.
Man who goes about and Bites Dogs is a woof woof 🤯🤫 and with ignoramous thoughts. No one takes this Joker clown 🤡🃏 seriously. It’s a waste of time, but it’s ok to respond to his hypocritical thoughts where no understands him or know where the is going. My people just read and have a nice Dominican Coffee..ummmmm Nice. Cheers+
Vere There please ignore this Barking Woof Woof Dog. Your ridiculous limited intelligence is caught only with barking indiscribeable thoughts that just does not make much sense that helps take our Dominica to that higher level. Please be guided that we have a failed visionless Incompetent Labour Prime Minister in office with his oversized Cabinet. What do they do and say towards our Development we have no idea. When are our people going to wake up smell that coffee that Incompetent Skerrit and his failed mature Labour government has nothing of developmental concept to raise the profile of our Suffering and struggling people and families. This abuse has been going on now for over 20 long years. Our villages has deteriorated, our Local Government Councils/Authorities has been without the required and able resources outside of the Local Government Field Officers to boost its reputation and management. It’s appears that Central Government has turned their backs on our devoted Councils.
Hope you realize that is just your observation and that of a few disgruntled people. However, the government is recognized and respected worldwide. The sad thing is our reality is not necessarily reality.
Where?? Maybe China, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia and a handful of African demagogues. You blind followers need to stop talking your BS.
Can’t you read? Who makes up the UN?
Well said Mandy, well said! Thanks Much 😊. Blessed 🙏 Day.
We definitely need Decency and Knowledgeable Political peot in our Government. This Failed Immature visionless Incompetent Labour government has failed us, our people and our Economy.
It’s all about the sales of our passports to all Tom, Dick and Harriette…and who has created this fake Red Clinic where people are asked to come qué up for hours to receive our States funds just to say this disgusting thoughts 😲😲 of We Love 🤫😮🥺😮 our PM Wi, while our struggling people are Suffering to feed their and familie…and have these people struggling people shouting ” We Love 🤫 our PM😮 wi from this failed Incompetent Failed Labour government.
The Labour government has failed our people and killed our be economy agriculture due to this Questionable Passport Fiasco. We need to see the Financial Records of this activity that it’s well recorded and approved by Parliament.
We need to take back our government and our Dominica.
.