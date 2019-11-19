Dominica national football team stuns critics; defeats St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The Dominica national football team defied all odds, stunned its critics and shattered the hopes of St. Vincent & the Grenadines in their quest for a Gold Cup spot.

Before this, their final game at home, Dominica had been beaten at home and away to Suriname, Nicaragua and also to St. Vincent.

Needing a draw or a win to ensure that they advanced to the Gold Cup, St. Vincent found a Dominica team fully energized before a crowd of 400 hundred cheering on the home team.

However, Julian wade failed to find the back of the net on several occasions despite getting many easy chances.

The first half ended goal-less and as usual, many Dominicans expected the team to go down yet again. The second half saw a rejuvenated St. Vincent team fighting to get that goal and tempers at times flared causing referee Ricangel De Leca from Aruba to issue a few yellow cards.

Dominica then brought in the young Audel Laville in the 68th minute for Travist Joseph and almost immediately, things changed. A combination of Julian Wade on the left side of the field of play together with Donan Jervier and Sidney Lockhart gave Laville his first touch of the ball in the 71st minute and his right-footed blast rocketed at the back of the net giving the Vincentian goalkeeper Dwaine Sandy no chance. The crowd went wild – Dominica 1, St. Vincent nil. It was also the first goal for Laville in the tournament and he became the youngest player to score in that competition.

St. Vincent made a few changes and dug deep looking for that equalizer and or the winning goal but Dominica held firm in defense until the final whistle came, winning 1 goal to nil.