Dominica needs to regroup in light of World Cup Qualifier loss to Dominican Republic says National Captain

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Dominica and Dominican Republic teams in action. Photo credit: DFA Media

National Captain, Glenson Prince, says the team will have to regroup and do better as they continue with the hope of qualifying for the next round of the FIFA World Cup.

Dominica’s World Cup campaign suffered a major setback as the national team were beaten by the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in their opening encounter at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

The national team were off to a shaky start before recovering later in the first half to head into the interval locked at 0-0.

The Dominican Republic Team however, capitalized on an error in the midfield and Nunez Rodriguez scored what turned out to be the eventual winner in the 52nd minute of play.

The National Team put up a brave effort in the end, but struggled to create chances and the Dominican Republic held on for a 1-nil win.

Team Captain Glenson Prince spoke with DFA Media after the defeat. Video credit: DFA Media

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Figo
    March 26, 2021

    Let’s face it, this is just a sub-standard amateur team posing like professionals.

  2. LifeandDeath
    March 25, 2021

    More strength and power to our Boys out there. Ambassadors for the Nature Isle, continue to make us Proud!!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available