Dominica now at 13 active COVID-19 cases, 27% of population fully vaccinated

Dominica has now recorded thirteen (13) active COVID-19 cases.

National Epidemiologist, Dr Shallaudin Ahmed made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday night.

“As of today our active cases are 13, total recovered cases are 196,”he said. “To-date there has been no death due to Covid-19.”

He continued, “At this time we have a Grandfond cluster of 11, six (6) imported ones and 5 locals.”

Additionally, Dr. Ahmed said one more imported case was detected through day-five testing following 5 days of quarantine.

“The additional case is a returnee from St Maarten,” he stated.

Dr. Ahmed revealed that the active cases include 5 males and 8 females.

“The age range is from 4 to 86-years-old,” he noted.

He added, “Currently we have 3 cases who are less than 10-years-old, 1 between the ages of 10 to 20 years, 4 between the ages of 30 to 50-years-old, 2 between the ages of 51 to 60-years-old and 2 between the age of 70-80 years.”

“Presently, they are all asymptomatic,” he revealed.

Dr. Ahmed stated that a total of 71 primary contacts were tested, except 5.

“All were negative under PCR Testing,” he said. “All primary contacts will be further tested on day-5 from the last date they were tested.”

Additionally, 174 secondary contacts were tested using rapid antigen test, all of whom turned out to be negative.

He pointed out that all positive individuals are at the St James Isolated Unit.

“They will be managed and discharged according to our admission and discharged protocols,” Dr. Ahmed indicated.

Meanwhile, regarding the vaccine campaign Dr. Ahmed revealed that to-date 19, 518 people are fully vaccinated and an additional 1,253 partially vaccinated.

“So far, 45% of the adult population and 27% of the total population are fully vaccinated,” he revealed.

He said among the 7 health districts the Portsmouth Health District is ahead of others, “48% of the target population is fully vaccinated and an additional 3% partially vaccinated.”

Dr. Ahmed stressed that it is very disappointing to say that the Marigot Health District is among the lowest of all.

“Only 23% are fully vaccinated,” he remarked.