Dominica police arrest man in connection with spear gun death and cutlass wounding

Dominica News Online - Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Police are investigating a homicide and a wounding which occurred on Sunday May 10, 2020, in the southeastern village of Fab.

According to a report from police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, one Fab resident, Symbert Baron, died after he was shot in the chest with a spear gun and another villager, Ayoka Baron, received cutlass wounds to his neck and jaw.

The incident occurred at 7:30 am.

Edwards said the two men were transported to the Grand Bay Health Centre where Symbert Baron was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor after succumbing to his wounds.

He said Ayoka Baron was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was attended to by medical personnel and admitted.

A post mortem will be conducted on the body of Symbert Baron.

Edwards also revealed that one man has been arrested and is assisting the police with their investigations.

