Dominica police investigate case of alleged illegal migration (with video)

Police say they are investigating a case of “alleged illegal migration” after they intercepted an open keel vessel in the sea off Scotts Head today.
According to Police PRO, Inspector John Carbon, nine people were found on board the vessel during the interception which was carried out by the Dominica Coast Guard.
“On Monday 22nd March, 2021, about 12:00 noon, the Commonwealth of Dominica Coast Guard intercepted one open keel vessel named “One Shot” registration #J7090SFE powered by one 60 horse power Yamaha engine four nautical miles west of Scotts Head,” Inspector Carbon reported. ” Two Dominican nationals and seven Haitian nationals were found on board.”
He said all those found on board the vessel have been transported to the government quarantine facility in Portsmouth and police investigations into the matter continue.
Below is a video of the intercepted vessel at the Coast Guard jetty in Fond Cle on Monday.
Bro. St. Jean, I am pleased to read your Commentary on this matter which has been going for years now with obvious oblivious notion of this failed incompetent immnature Skerrit, so called failed Prime Minister. We the people have been obversing closer the Immaturity and visionless Incompetence of this failed Prime Odd Minister Skerrit and his faiied questionable Labour party Government. The leadership of this failed Labour government is overdue now and we have had enough of this comical Labour Party Government who, over the past ten years have ruined our Economy, lack of foresight to have our young people in jobs, and also the death I our Agriculture, lack of Socioeconomic development, but this fake Labour government Prime Minister has reduced our Suffering unemployed people and families into poverty where obvious devious begging for patriotism and honour to say “We love our PM Wi”. This incompetent Immature failed Skerrit and questionable Labour government must get the Hell Out.
Prior to last election the double doctorate dude sought to make a joke about the subject of illegal entry into Dominica. He said that coming into the island by the backdoor was nothing new to Dominica. His reaction gave a wink and a nod to those making money from this illegal active and didn’t send the serious message that this activity won’t be tolerated. If his regime was serious about stopping this human trafficking crime, the assistance of the French authorities could have been obtained, because they have more resources than us along with their desire to stamp out the large number of illegal entrants into their country from Dominica. The Labor party benefited from the large number of Haitians in the country in the last election and I am left to wonder if they really want to stamp out this activity for real. My guess is that the political will isn’t there to stop this human trafficking and until there is a price to pay by Labor, it will continue as the benefits outweigh the…
Therefore, it’s obvious that this Skerrit has no thought of how his failed Labour government should protect our borders, or is he happy to have them get in illegally that when our Elections date is announced he and overstay failed incompetent Labour government will allow these back the door misfits to just walk into our Nature Isle and then to be registered as a compliment to vote for this madness Labour party Government and its obvious fake failed incompetent Prime Odd Minister Skerrit who has failed us and presents himself as this Pappyshow immature, incompetent, outdated Questionable Labour government and its failed incompetent Labour Leadership. It’s obvious that this Immature Labour Government has failed us the people of Dominica.
We desperately need a change of Government and leadership and we welcome our dedicated trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable United Workers Party UWP led by our be well known Hon. Lennox Linton to be Prime Minister of our Government.
See the state of the jetty. An eyesore and an accident waiting to happen. This is the main coast guard base at woodridge bay in Roseau. Meanwhile PM building his massive wall around the farm. the man root out perfectly good wire fence he replace after maria, and now replacing with concrete wall that is being built by CHINESE. Bravo.
You lot ought to be ashamed of the state of Dominica’s coast guard base.what a disgrace.
Why don’t send those prisoners they have getting thick-thick to clean the bay side, in midday sun.
Do you know who the government should focus on controlling? not the Haitians. the Dominicans. yes, our people. do you know why? because it’s our people who ferry them here. it’s our boats. they don’t come floating on pieces of boards, or ferry their own people on boats. we bring them into our country. Seize their boats and use it for ourselves to fight against human trafficking. increase our coastguard personnel. hire more people to be coast guards. if they know that if they get caught they lose their boats and end up in jail, i bet they’d begin to think differently. and pay our officers more. otherwise they’d be inclined to take bribes under the table.