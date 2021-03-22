Dominica police investigate case of alleged illegal migration (with video)

Police say they are investigating a case of “alleged illegal migration” after they intercepted an open keel vessel in the sea off Scotts Head today.

According to Police PRO, Inspector John Carbon, nine people were found on board the vessel during the interception which was carried out by the Dominica Coast Guard.

“On Monday 22nd March, 2021, about 12:00 noon, the Commonwealth of Dominica Coast Guard intercepted one open keel vessel named “One Shot” registration #J7090SFE powered by one 60 horse power Yamaha engine four nautical miles west of Scotts Head,” Inspector Carbon reported. ” Two Dominican nationals and seven Haitian nationals were found on board.”

He said all those found on board the vessel have been transported to the government quarantine facility in Portsmouth and police investigations into the matter continue.

Below is a video of the intercepted vessel at the Coast Guard jetty in Fond Cle on Monday.