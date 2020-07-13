UPDATE: Dominica police investigate ‘execution-style’ murder

Police in Dominica are investigating what they describe as an “execution-style” murder that took place on the evening of Sunday, July 12, 2020, at about 8 pm at the Blast gaming centre in Castle Comfort.
According to Superintendent of Police and head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Davidson Valaire, the police received a call about a shooting incident in the area and on arrival, met Hendricks Peters of Roseau lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
In a media statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Simon Edwards, explains that two masked individuals entered the building where a number of patrons were engaged in gaming activities and shot the deceased multiple times in his torso and limbs.
He said Hendricks was officially pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and his body transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Parlour where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Edwards added that a female individual who received wounds at the scene is now a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.
In 2018, Peters was arrested and charged for the murder of a Grand Bay man and was on bail at the time of the incident.
61 Comments
Remember the days when we lamented how “slow” Dominica is? And that we should be as fast as Jamaica? Well we have come of age. We have arrived. And we have arrived in a big way. God help us. Retribution in a small society like ours will must definitely equal absolute destruction to our society. Good bye to and ordered and organized socio-economic development program.
@Tew Tew
This is your comment directed to me. “I can clearly see you asked Skerrit for something and didn’t get it.”
Tew Tew, you are perfectly right.
* I asked him for fair elections and got the most corrupt elections in the history of adult suffrage in Dominica.
* I asked him to locate the missing 1.2 billion dollars but it has gone unanswered.
*I asked him to share the State’s resources to benefit all but he and his cabal have taken a disproportionate amount for themselves.
*I asked him to stop politicizing the police force but he has made the top personnel of this once revered institution his lapdogs.
I can go on ad nauseam. Every tight thinking citizen should be fiercely incensed at the present southward trajectory of the country.
Skerrit is the biggest liability to progress in Dominica.
Roseau vs Grandbay 😷
Interesting that people are blaming ‘officials’ for a murder. No one has mentioned the possible influence of both he and his brother’s home environment. If you really believe that officials can influence 2 brothers to break the law, what influence did the home have on them? One wonders which one of the following applies? Proverbs 22:6 “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” OR 1 Timothy 5:8 “But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”
OR Proverbs 29:17 “Discipline your son, and he will give you rest; he will give delight to your heart.” There’s more… but let’s ponder on these.
Simply put, Dominica cannot continue that way. It will only get worse with time if law enforcement don’t meet standards that take these sort of people off the streets. This is Dominica where everyone know who the main culprits are. How hard can the police’s jobs be? Old fashion policing out the window now? If I have the ability to order a parabolic mic to hear what you’re talking about from 300 yards away, how can the police not Be ale to do the same? Simple ways to gather evidence. Enough effort and professionalism isn’t being put into stamping out crime and the court system is shambolic. Period
Very well said indeed.
One would expect with the technological advancement and crime fighting knowledge gained over the years the CDPF would have evolved into a cutting edge policing organization. But unfortunately, it has given credence to the phrase that the blind can’t lead the blind and deaf. Carbon blind, Corbette deaf so imagine!
Not that there are not competent officers within the force but they are the ones victimized for speaking out and doing their jobs regardless of ones political affiliation. The police force of the late 70′ to early 90′ was a force to be reckoned with and criminals knew it. No politics at the helm and the junior ranks knew that performance was expected.
Now all the big boys committing crimes and not even the so called baddest of the officers can even think of investigating them. This has translated to criminals not giving a darn because they know if the family wears the right color they will soon be free. Alas, nou fe-ni-bat!
BWA BANDAY,IBO FRANCE,and the other UWP fools,know the mask men were unemployed.So they know who did the shooting.JACKA.UWP supporters are supporting these act’s of violence by blaming it on unemployment.
I think grandbay pple need to be fair. This boy’s brother was gun down at a famous club for the mere fact that he was being robbed off his jewelry and defending himself. Whilst on the floor instead on helping this young man he was being knocked to the floor and others including women were trying to remove rings off his finger. That problem could have been avoided and all these young men who lost their lives could have been alive today. But some of us like to play bad for other people’s belongings and figure that one is disrespectful for even thinking of defending themselves. We don’t know for sure whether or not he killed that young man because there was no hard evidence and no one saw who did it. It was just assumed it was him. So tell me is it right for our young people to just be killing each other and for people in their right mind to be saying kill for kill. The police system needs to pull up their corrupted socks and start doing their work. Such a petty issue to begin with.
It sound like retaliation. It could have been worst he was the main target.
I hope this is the case and it ends here, that no one else has to die over this feud. One man already innocently lost his life from a stray bullet after a previous attempt on this same young man.
Oh so grandbay ppl is the law then. What about when they killed his brother for his own chain?
Davidson Valarie is a joker and nothing he says should be taken seriously. I even find it strange that he was the one representing the police and not the usual PRO. Was Davidson Valarie working for his usual boss? Another interesting voice I heard on Matt hot seat was that of a talk show host who has the same boss as Valarie. They live to do their boss man’s job. But see me on board was an eye witness and he gave a very interesting interview you know. He said he was next to Hendricks. He said he went outside three times. See me on board you had your eyes on him man to even take note of how many times he went out? Then he said he called police and police came within 10 minutes. Yet he couldn’t give a discription of the shooter because he had a mask. Security was not present? Awa Valarie and See Me On board didn’t win me nou. Seems to me like a well planned talk show or another movie a different night. They seem to have more info than what they gave. I would like to interview them
I presume the person in the picture is diseased Mr. Peters. I also see his is posing with his hand making the sign of the horn. I suppose that is copied from the gangster style rappers in the US. These boys don’t even know what that means. It originate from Europe, especially around the Mediterranean, home of the maffia and is supposed to ward of evil but also offensive and when you show that to another fellow it means you believe he is a cuckold, that he is not a man and his woman being served by another man. Well, it did not save Mr. Peters, did it. We do not have to copy mindlessly everything those street boys do in America. despite all the bling display we look poorer for such behaviour and attitude.
My question is, in a public place like the Blast gaming, where so many people go to do their part time job (gamble) and usually under police security, how is that on Sunday evening at 8:30 PM no police and security was present? Based on eye witness it seems that the killer knew exactly where his target was and came straight to get him. So was it an organized planned type murder? Boy I don’t know but after reading the blog of @ ‘kid on the blog’ and know how he is always quick to defend the evil gang I conclude that this organised execution seems to have the blessing of the gangsters @kid on the block always seems to be on this blog defending. In listening to Q95 this morning a talk show host, who is on another station defending evil, was stated that the victim was sitting next to him and he saw what happened, So I don’t understand what the police investigating because it seems as if the information needed is at their finger tips. The question is, did the evil gang arrange their…
While the saying, live by the gun, die by the gun, may seem to apply to this situation, we can’t afford to live in a lawless society or a society where citizens taken justice into their own hands. This investigation must start with everyone present at the gaming center on that night. It seems that this was a well orchestrated plan by the masked individuals and others involved. How did they know that he was at that particular establishment at that particular time? Start with his phone, who did he text and/or call about his location? Question all present and request warrants to access phones to see who and what was communicated prior to the ambush. Did the mask men arrive on foot, motor cycles or vehicles? In order for these killing to stop, every citizen must play a role in reporting tips to Crime Stoppers Dominica. 1-800-TIPS (8477). See something, say something.
One Love Dominicans #OLD
In any society, where we live by the philosophy of an EYE for an EYE, soon the whole country will become blind. People, even the most hardened criminals, can be reformed given an environment of love, happiness, opportunities and a chance to make amends.
We have this wolf pack mentality. As one person expresses a popular opinion or saying, we are quick to jump onboard. (Live by the gun, die by the gun)
I will never condone or trivialize any crime that the deceased may have committed.
But, those of you pious and holier than God people, who have so much junk in your closet, stop casting aspersions. Never rejoice over the untimely or unnatural death of anyone.
Heart-felt condolences to the victim’s inconsolable mother and the rest of the Peters’ family. May God be with you in your time of bereavement.
What you mean Ibo. The country already blind but like the three monkeys also deaf and dumb. We just make noises that amount to nothing. All we good for is voting for lollipops and a shoot of rum. After that we are anybody’s. I’m with Angelo now and don’t show our flag because that is an insult to the poor parrots.
It looking like is with grandbay people alone he had problem because is they that more not good stop pointing fingers and go and clean all you dirty background when he did the same thing all was singing a different sound now all you know what it feels like to be in the heat is a different sound now
All you too hypocrite all you making like is first time all you hear that happening when he did it all of all you was shut now open all you rubbish mouth, Montine montine montine why all you not going to help them investigate rather than jus running all u useless mouth
What happens over the weekend was not just a gang culture I believe it was also a gang cultural my reason for saying so I could be wrong but the execution were extremely professional it was a military type operation.
Maybe the SSU did it then dogbiter?
Some of these comments are just outrageous. 1stly, the Peter’s Family just lost a second son to a senseless gang war and you all are here talking about how he got bail? 2ndly, I didn’t see the need of attaching the fact that he was out on bail to this story. 3rdly, The street spoke? So the streets who took the 1st son spoke wisely? Oh but that’s another story for another day huh? This family is being targeted by gangs and are not cared for by the justice system. The Justice system has failed them in many ways. Talking about bail? Where in the law states that you can have a man in custody for months for suspicion of murder but yet no hard evidence and he is not capable of receiving bail? TAKE MANY SEATS. My condolences to the Peter’s family. And to the others go and shout Black Lives Matter and your own people here killing each other and you preaching negativity. LÈ TÈTÈ CHIÈN A WAVÈ A NICHÈ POLA. POLA CA HALAY!
Sad but not surprised!
These so called “bad boys” believe they are bullet proof and forget those who live by the gun will die by it somehow, some day.
However, the failed state and rampant corruption that plagues Dca have to be seriously look at in the whole scheme of things. And, I want no one to tell me this has nothing to do with politics because politics is the lifeblood of the country. Ministers don’t give a darn and what we call the police force today is nothing but a DLP Militia. I challenge anyone to take a close look at policing in two particular areas that I am very familiar with, Mahaut and Laplaine. You will swear that the officers there on a constant “liming” and “partying vacation.
Sometimes you go to these stations and those incharge are always out and you see them in the village liming, drinking and running woman with state vehicles when they should be policing their area properly. We Dcans need to hold the DLP and police commissioner accountable…
I have never known Mahaut police to be different. It was like that under freedom, uwp and now dlp. The only change is that crime all over the island got worse. Mahaut police always drinking rum and partying, since I was a kid. I always complained about that so it’s nothing new
ACCOUNTABILITY is the key word! If we don’t start very soon to hold Skerrit, his government, the DLP, the police force and the courts accountable our beautiful country will be lost. What baffles me, why have we left it so far to only only person to question Skerrit occasionally.
These misguided young men have too much idle tome on their hands. An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.
These young men should be engaged in meaningful employment. Nothing stops a bullet like a good paying job. The present high and persistent high unemployment situation in Dominica portends danger to that community.
The creation of good paying jobs for most of these idle hands and minds will certainly help in the reduction of criminal activity.
On the ECONOMY, as will almost everything else in Dominica, the incumbent administration has been an abysmal failure.
The questions is: do the powers that be really care?
Conclusion: Only if it directly affects themselves or their family.
@Ibo France, everything in Dominica is pretty much politic, crimes comes from every country rich or poor has crime I know lots of guys in Dominica that could find some decent type of work but they chosen not to instead they would dabble in drugs to make a dollar… “l also believe that poverty and crime goes hand in hand like the devil and man but dominica is not that bad compared to the other islands in the Caribbean.
Tit for Tat, Butter for Fat……!
Yh until one of yours is lost because of this ridiculous mentality. Tit for tat my foot.
Leviticus 24:20. Read it and weep. If you’re afraid to hold and open The Bible, let me spell it out for you so you can take your head out from where it is buried. Leviticus 24:20 reads, “Fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, the same sort of injury he inflicted should be inflicted on him.”… or as we commonly know it from childhood, “Tit for Tat”
BMB that was the law before Christ came (Old Testament). We have now a saviour who came to die for us. It is different now. No tit for tat. Abolished just like the shedding of animal blood for the atonement of sins. One man came to shed his blood for us all but it is we to make the decision. Love, forgiveness, obedience to our Father and all the goodies is what we need to do. Unless we understand our role and make a concerted effort to respect, honor, praise the Creator, we will have those problems. Sin is the cause of all those problems.
In which world are you living?
So rather than saying the name , y’all CHOSE TO TYPE GRANDBAY?? Smh
Anyways R.I.P to both of the deceased 🙌🏽
I am just reading the related news on DNO. .May 2016 McGavin Peters of Kings lane Roseau was shot in Grandbay….2017 Desmond Rocque of Montin Grandbay charged.
Ezron Roberts of Montin Grandbay killed on Kennedy ave and kings lane shot in face and legs. Arrested was Hendricks Peters. I do not know the relationship btw McGavin and Hendricks. Today Hendricks shot and killed. I suggest the Police start searching in Montin Grandbay. This seems to me gang related retribution and our police know exactly what is happening. The the court system is a waste. A few years ago the same cycle was going down in possie and one magistrate removed herself from a case. The young man was later killed. Her is a suggestion round up those gangs the police know who they are and where the live. These guys know they can get away with murder and that is it. Our justice system and law enforcement is failing the country.
Nothing good ever come out of Montine, trust me.
Says who someone background that needs to be cleaned
Well look the Desmond Rocque of Grandbay going to be out on bail this week…see a connection??
SMFH……and the police talking about they investigating. By reading the news a blind idiot can see what is going on. The police force of Dominica has as much blood on their hands as those who pull the trigger. These gangs that are allow to terrorize our communities is a result of bias of our police in investigating and combating all crimes. The guys operate with impunity because they know they will get away with this crap. Our society is deep deep in trouble when i see career drug dealers and criminals running business in bed with politicians and police and even running village council.
When a Police Force and the Justice System of a country are controlled by corrupt government officials, a rein of terror prevails in that particular country. This is precisely the case in Dominica.
It appears to me that both aforementioned entities are in the pocket of the PM and his …………..Enterprise.
Dominicans wake up and assert your rights to a peaceful and a rewarding life.
That is the most retarded comment I read so far
Why are accused murderers given bail? If he was not given bail, he would have been alive to face the charge. It reminds of a case where a man accused of murder was gunned down after the High Court reversed Magistrate Tiyani Behanzin’s denial of bail.
One day you may be ‘accused’ of murder. It doesn’t mean that you actually committed the murder. Would you like your freedom revoked because of an accusation?
Live by the gun die by the gun.
What you show that’s what you reap.
Spell check it’s not what you show. Y’all seems against him n his family not keeping in mind back in 2016 a mother buried her son, a son n daughter left without a father, for what? His own chain. Dead because grandbay men believe what is yours belongs to them. Justice for the Peter’s brothers
Kid you seem to know a lot. I wonder if you should be a person of interest for the investigation ? But you always on the side and in defense of what is wrong though
I will always repeat this despite the protestations of some misguided people. When a government is lawless the society becomes lawless.
Some will say don’t involve politics. Foolishness that! Politics affects every aspect of our daily lives. The food we eat; the air we breathe; our standard of living; our economy; the cohesiveness in society, I mean everything.
Blessings has coined the phrase ‘Criminal Enterprise’ to describe the Skerrit regime. It’s a perfect description.
The Skerrit regime of bandits; rogues; reprobate; renegades; liars; evil doers is incapable of bringing any meaningful solutions to the country’s myriad of problems. This ………… enterprise is solely focus on feathering their own nests and using government resources to live their Champaign lifestyles. They could never make it using their own resources and their own brain power.
Political and other changes are inevitable if Dominicans are to live an elevated Standard of Living.
I can clearly see you asked Skerrit for something and you didn’t get it.
You live by the gun u die by the gun. It’s that simple
It would be very ridiculous that such a public place dealing with exchange of money as an attraction for patronage does not have security cameras to pick up on this.
Boy, wake up. Place like that is for cash transactions you hear and customers would not come there if they have cctv for police to examine.
Oh my Lord what is happening in Dominica today? Is that a different waive of covid-19? Covid-19 didn’t kill anyone in Dominica but you know the amount of our young men that have been gunned down in Dominica since covid-19? Are they legally authorized deaths? My next question is, where are these guns coming from? Who is behind it? We know the customs informed us of a barrel with guns from the US that arrived in Dominica. Later we understood that the barrel of guns disappeared! Who took and to whom were the guns given? Just during the election, we heard the wife of the Prime Minister Melissa Skerrit, spoke about her snippers that have her covered. Snippers are highly armed people you know like those that killed Bin Laden. Who are these snippers now Hon. Melissa Skerrit referred to? Are they armed? Who armed them? Seems like we are our for a long haul.
Well when u deal in illegal stuff u expect illegal stuff to be done to u
Dominica is falling apart slowly. The leaders of the country sent all the wrong signals and do as they please, the police is not enforcing the law as they should and act mainly upon direction from the leader, the courts don’t show much interest either and act upon direction from the leader as well. The young generation watches all this and I think the time has come now where they say what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. All this will end in years and eventually in total destruction of the country. Strangely enough, most Dominicans don’t see it or don’t want to see it because the silence is embarrassing!
Why was he on bail in the first place? He should have been remanded in custody for the alleged murder in 2018. The police are aware of the blood feud going on, this is the third murder in this ongoing story… But these fellas choose the life they live and dying accordingly.
I empathise with the family of this young man. May his family find comfort in the Lord at this time. This feud needs to be over. However, there are too many guns in the hands of lawless people in this country. It is high time that the gun amnesty is carried out. Remove those guns off the street.
In August 2018 Peters was charged with murder in broad daylight (0920am), his parents bailed him out (with a charge like murder you can get bailed out?) Well, someone got fed up of waiting. maybe? Street justice in Dominica. Aylas, the foundation is broken.
Of course I’m sorry someone got killed but but it was someone on bail for murder. I have a genuine question now that the bailed person was killed do the bail providers get their money back or does it go to government?
We are seeing mention of officials to be blamed and not of parents who encourage illegal acts of children. The father’s words on the radio made his 2 dead sons seems somehow like ‘good, good boys.’ Maybe they were good at certain things. The father says he expects to die anytime..and his wife.. He says everybody knows what’s going on… Makes you wonder what exactly he and everyone is supposed to know. Note that In some countries the law allows for bail for someone accused of murder. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-53284975. We may not agree, and while I am not certain what are all the terms and conditions here, they should be very strict.
So in Dominica a person accused and charged with murder can get bail if I am reading this article correctly.
This is not only strange but totally confusing to me.
In most as I was about to say all(apparently Dominica is an exception) jurisdictions murder is not a bailable offense.
So in other words there is no presumption of innocence once someone is ACCUSED of murder?