UPDATE: Dominica police investigate ‘execution-style’ murder

Police in Dominica are investigating what they describe as an “execution-style” murder that took place on the evening of Sunday, July 12, 2020, at about 8 pm at the Blast gaming centre in Castle Comfort.

According to Superintendent of Police and head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Davidson Valaire, the police received a call about a shooting incident in the area and on arrival, met Hendricks Peters of Roseau lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

In a media statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Simon Edwards, explains that two masked individuals entered the building where a number of patrons were engaged in gaming activities and shot the deceased multiple times in his torso and limbs.

He said Hendricks was officially pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and his body transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Parlour where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Edwards added that a female individual who received wounds at the scene is now a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

In 2018, Peters was arrested and charged for the murder of a Grand Bay man and was on bail at the time of the incident.