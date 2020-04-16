Dominica police seize over 600 lbs of cannabis, one firearm and ammunition

P

Police say they seized 29, 960.5 grams (about 661 lbs) of alleged cannabis during a firearm and narcotics arrest.

According to information from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards, one man was arrested at a checkpoint in Pont Casse at 3:00 p.m on Tuesday 14th April 2020 when the vehicle he was driving was stopped and searched.

One Taurus .40 mm pistol with ten live rounds of 40mm ammunition and 29, 960.5 grams of alleged cannabis were found in the vehicle.

He said the vehicle and items were seized and the arrested men were brought to Police Headquarters for processing.

Meantime, on the same day, police arrested and charged two French nationals who entered Dominica on March 22, 2020, at a place which is not an approved Port of entry.