Dominica police seize over 600 lbs of cannabis, one firearm and ammunition

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 11:32 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

P

Police say they seized 29, 960.5 grams (about 661 lbs) of alleged cannabis during a firearm and narcotics arrest.

According to information from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards, one man was arrested at a checkpoint in Pont Casse at 3:00 p.m on Tuesday 14th April 2020 when the vehicle he was driving was stopped and searched.

One Taurus .40 mm pistol with ten live rounds of 40mm ammunition and 29, 960.5 grams of alleged cannabis were found in the vehicle.

He said the vehicle and items were seized and the arrested men were brought to Police Headquarters for processing.

Meantime, on the same day, police arrested and charged two French nationals who entered Dominica on March 22, 2020, at a place which is not an approved Port of entry.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. J
    April 16, 2020

    .40 mm is a granade. I’m pretty sure you ment 40S&W or 40 Cal which is the same size round.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.