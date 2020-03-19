Dominica Jazz n’ Creole 2020 officially postponed

Dominica’s Jazz ‘ N Creole 2020 has been postponed.

The Discover Dominica Authority said in a statement that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has been monitoring the situation across the globe in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

The release goes on to state that a decision has been taken to postpone Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole, which was carded for May 3, 2020 at Fort Shirley within the Cabrits National Park.

“We wish to take the opportunity to thank all patrons of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole for their continued support and understanding,” the release further stated.