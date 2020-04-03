Dominica Red Cross responds to the COVID-19 crisis

The Dominica Red Cross Society in its response to COVID-19 is providing emergency assistance to help communities halt the spread of COVID-19 and recover from its effects. While COVID-19 is already a global pandemic, it is still possible to reduce its spread and the number of lives lost.

Director-General of the Dominica Red Cross Society, Sandra Charter-Rolle stated that some of our volunteers were assisting with the screening process at the island’s main hospital. Other activities include manning the COVID-19 hotlines set up by the Ministry of Health and engaging the communities with educational material on precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus and to stop rumours and misinformation.

“The Red Cross in its auxiliary role to Government is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to fight this virus” stated Mrs Charter-Rolle. She stated further “Our actions as a humanitarian organization are to provide clear messaging to promote good health practices, simple prevention actions and basic self-care awareness for ourselves, volunteers, staff, families and the wider communities we are part of”.

The Red Cross DG added further, our actions are targeted to promote calmness and an understanding that daily life activities must continue with reduced fear, stress and increased knowledge about how to be part of solutions, in coordination with government and other NGO’s.”

It is facts and not fear which helps people cope with this virus as fear and mistrust that can increase the spread and delay response efforts, it is therefore important that we heed the call from trusted sources.