Dominica Red Cross supports people in quarantine

The Dominica Red Cross Society continues to provide support in various capacities as the country continues its fight against the Corona virus.

The society is extending a helping hand this time around to those persons who are residents at the Government of Dominica managed quarantine units.

The Dominica Red Cross Society has supplied One Hundred and Sixty-Six (166) hygiene care kits and One Hundred and Twenty-Six (126) food packages.

Health and safety are of paramount importance to the Dominica Red Cross, so we have ramped up efforts to slow the spread of this virus among persons within the quarantine unit, awaiting the results of testing or spending the required 14-day period.

Staying healthy during COVID-19 is about maintaining social/ physical distancing, practicing cough and sneeze hygiene, and washing hands properly and often. It’s also important to cope with stress and to focus on one’s mental health including maintaining a healthy diet, getting required exercise, staying in touch with friends/family, ensuring your information comes from trusted sources, and lessening the time spent with media coverage you perceive as upsetting.

Dominica Red Cross is also working in partnerships with other organizations, including NGOs and businesses in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.