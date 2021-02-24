Dominica responds to its inclusion on EU List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions for tax purposes

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the Council of Ministers of the European Parliament adopted conclusions on the revised European Union (EU) list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes and took the decision to add Dominica to the List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions.
The reason cited for this is that Dominica does not have a rating of at least “Largely Compliant”. The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes was established in December 2017. It is part of the EU’s external strategy on taxation and aims to contribute to ongoing efforts to promote tax good governance worldwide.
Jurisdictions are assessed through peer review by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, on the basis of a set of criteria laid down by the Council. These criteria cover tax transparency, fair taxation, and implementation of international standards, and are designed to prevent tax base erosion and profit shifting.
The list of criteria has been revised several times since 2017. In 2018, Dominica was given a “compliant” rating following its Phase I Peer Review and was removed from the EU listing. Phase II Peer Review for Dominica was conducted in October 2020 and the findings were reported to the Government on December 22, 2020.
The reviewers rated Dominica as ‘Partially Compliant”. Following receipt of the “Partially Compliant” rating, the Government requested assistance from the Global Forum Secretariat to address the deficiencies. Work with the Forum began in January 2021.
There is consensus between Dominica and the Global Forum on the way forward. At a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Cabinet approved the appointment of an OECD/Global Forum Working Group comprising officials of the Ministry of Finance, the Chambers of the Attorney General, and the Ministry of National Security, to work on the implementation of the Action Plan and spearhead all other technical matters related to the OECD and Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes.
That Group had already begun work with the Global Forum; however, Cabinet is of the view that their assignment should be formalized. An Action Plan has been prepared with the assistance of the Global Forum Secretariat and that Action Plan was also approved by Cabinet today.
In keeping with our commitment to ensure compliance with the European Union Code of Conduct best practices, Dominica is required to make several changes to its legislative and administrative framework which will align our domestic procedures and practices with what is required by the EU Code of Conduct Grouping on Tax Matters. Once all of the outstanding matters are addressed, Dominica will be in a position to request a Supplementary Review of its Ratings.
We are very optimistic that we will be delisted following the next meeting of the Council of Ministers of the European Parliament which is expected to be held in September 2021.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
Eagle Eye, are you politically Blind or is it that you’re so blind to the reality of one man Leader in China who are extremely brutal to Ther own Chinese people muchless to others within their neighbourhood. For example Taiwan and others.
These Chinese government leadership are brutal, atheistical disgusting, they are a brutal closed regime and treat their own Chinese people as prisoners. That disgustingly wicked shameful Communist Chinese government are animalistic in their thoughts and deeds. Religion is a poison to them, no wonder they lack decency and respect to the religions out there muchless those in China. This China is Brutal, discriminatry country and has no respect for their CHINESE people who practice and wish to be practiced their religion and faith and worship in their own church and NOT THAT FAKE INHUMAN Chinese PREMIER His failed fake brutal Government scared to challenge the Chinese dirty Communist Brutal inhuman Government.
We Need Our Decent UWP Hon LENNOX LINTON.
There is an old saying my deceased grand mother repeated frequently in creole when she was alive, but since i am not able to write in creole, i can repeat it in English and maybe somebody more versed in creole writing can translate: “The Cow can only jump the fence where it is lower” This is so true in the case of the EU. The Brits (Brexited) from the EU because they could no longer stand their bullying and the French are threatening to do likewise, so obviously the EU will turn their attention on little, poor, black populated countries as ours to vent their frustrations. hence, their bullying. We should ignore the EU and solidify our relationships with China, Asia and the African continent.
Eagle Eye wake up and realise that we are no longer in the Colonial Days. We achnowledge that we are currently under this fake Labour Party Government and its incompetent failed Leadership Skerrit. After Twenty (20) long failed years under this failed Labour government lead by this Failed incompetent immnature Skerrit Prime Mimut, please tell our people where as far as Socioeconomic development concept has taken place to raise the profile of our aching Dominica’and our suffering jobless poor people who under Skerrt appears to have killed our agriculture and now has moved to travelling all over the world and return empty handed.
We need well committed professional educated disciplined trusted Dominicans to lead and manage our suffering jobless Struggling people and their families And with no notion of development concept this failed incompetent Labour government and Odd Minister has reduced our to a fanfare and begging of offers through the devious Red Clinic to claim loyalty…
Dominica is a sovereign republic and can have whatever tax policies its elected government and parliament decide! Instead of trashing Skerrit we should be supporting the right of Dominica to set its own policies.
The EU should mind its own business. Time to throw imperialism out of the Caribbean
🇩🇲
What ground you want this PM to stand on? There are so many inconsistencies going on in our Government that we the tax payers of Dominica are so concerned about,!
We cry and are concerned for years of your tenure of the Development and upliftment of our poor people who are struggling to survive 😣 and all they are asked to receive is this devious buying loyalty for fame and votes over the past 15 failed years.
This has nothing to do with colour or class and this is Nonsensical ridiculous thoughts in attempting to protect the failure and incompetence of this Labour government and failed leadership. Our government is not a pappyshow and this failed Labour government must wake up and smell the corruption and get out of our government, our people are fed up with your insult and buying loyalty through this deceitfullness Nonsensical Red Clinic etc for fame and alliance. We desperately need committed trusted intellectual experienced Dominicans to lead our people, Government and country.
There was a time when Skerrit would bark at de EU so loud, crying that dem bug countries like to pick on small developing states. This time around Skerrit backs into a corner…no comments I guess for good reason to.
Someone must take de fall…while Skerrit look after his bruise!!!!
St. Lucia and Barbados was in the same predicament….but they came out of it without fanfare.
Humpty Dumpty sitting to high!!!!
Caricom not crying for us….we in our own with Skerrit!!!
The Prime Minister should stand His Ground on this one, and in so doing, tell the EU that the time of Dominica being known as a European Colony is no more. Since Mr Skerrit’ appearance on Russia state TV, close tabs have been kept on him and plus he is Black, and his Country undeveloped. The EU’ code of conduct is really to keep Dirt poor so/called Nations like Dominica in check as they divide and continue the rule. Is it right to comply or go through all this embarrassment for the CRUMBS falling off the Table?
It may be unpopular, but you’re right. This is a club of wealthy countries bullying struggling countries that have the audacity to try to compete against them in developing a financial services industry. It’s nothing better than modern day economic colonialism.
BobD, When you writing your crazy crap think with your peanut brain and not your … OK!
Cannot have it both ways. Can’t tell the EU to back off then use the free visa waiver to EU countries to sell your passports and become Billionaires. So while you simple citizens want him to go in a certain direction, he has to go the other way. Dummy
The late PM Pierre Charles said that we like to wear our ignorance as a badge of honour and it is embarrassing that in your case this appears to be true Bob. None of our other fellow OECS comrades are blacklisted and even Barbados was removed from it. You think it is because especially Dominica is too black for the EU Bob, and remember that a lot of these countries have black citizens too whose tax pays for aid to countries like us. They are our benefactors and there is an old saying that you don’t bite the hand that feeds you. We have a head for listening and thinking, not just for talking, so think before you speak.
Dominica has been on autopilot for the last twenty (20) years with DLP at the controls. During this period, the country has been pauperized, democracy brutalized, the country’s image scandalized, corruption normalized, the Middle Class vaporized, opponents of the ruling regime demonized but foreigners idolized.
This needs to change but Dominicans don’t seem to realize that the power of change lies with we the people. Wake Up Dominicans!
so black listed because we are partially compliant?
De EU burst your bubble now you forced to give us an explanation for your lapses!
Is like when those big western countries bursting slap behind our leaders head….. that is when we really get a clear understanding of de nature of our leadership!!!
Compliance! Compliance! Compliance!
De word compliance is foreign to our leadership regarding domestic affairs….. right now they are embarrassingly forced to go shine their shoes and scrub up their begging bowls squeaky clean!!!!!
What sort of respect does Skerrit command among EU leaders???
Go clean up your begging bowl
Always reactive! One day we will learn we.
CORRECTION: it should be lineage NOT linage
Mr. Skerrit has done irreparable damage to the once pristine name of Dominica. He has turned the country into a foreigner’s paradise. Chinese and men of Arab linage are given preference over born and bred Dominicans.
Team Labour MUST GO and GO NOW! TEAM DLP must be replaced by TEAM UWP for Dominicans to get a fair share of the national pie.
Amen IBO. We welcome your commendable statement. We achnowledge the fact that this Failed incompetent Labour government is not visionary, lack Socioeconomic development and obviously has openly kept our People in poverty, begging a wish to gain loyalty through the Deceptive, corrupted Red Clinic.
Ibo has soundly commented in his Commentary above that: “Team Leader must Go Now(we concur). 20 long years in office has been wasted. We have had enough of this failed Labour Government leadership, politcal Immaturity & obvious incompetence.
We openly be welcome our distinguished, experienced, commited United Workers Party (UWP). This is where we are today. We have had enough of this failed incompetent Questionable Labour government. Please vacate our respective ministerial Offices. And according to Skerrit: This L’abour Government must “Go to Hell… Go to Hell” It’s our God given business to be take back our people to and our States resources on behalf of our committed DOMINICAN…
Oh boy! It looks like inflation is now out and rampaging through the US dollar! It looks like the US dollar will collapse this year before it’s 50 year birthday (August 2021). If you don’t own physical gold!! Look for physical Silver. By by US dollar hedgermoney. Take it in your ‘ss you … Hahaha.
Is that a Big Mac with fries, or perhaps you prefer the Dominica favourite KFC.
It looks like it’s time for the French revolution again in Europe. This time no guillotine, instead “Vlad the Impaler stile”.
In Europe the old political elite have sold the souls of their country men, who they swore to serve, in to debt slavery, subjugation, ignorance, powerlessness and helplessness. The now are looking at you.
The EU must remember it is not a country and will never be treated as one.
So true Bro. Bro. Mac! So obviously True!.
Our nature Isle and our exceptionally Decent trusted committed DOMINICAN people have been working hard to syrvuseft and has been deliberately coerced into this failed incompetent Questionable inmature bombastic politically illiterate dumbfounded idiotic scandalous failed incompetent Labour government and Immature visionless failed silly dumfounded useless Labour government and its Immature visionless Incompetent Failed “Prime Odd Minister”.
Dominica seriously and urgently need Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Bobolistic Deceptive Red clinic and corrupted deceitfulness so called Labour government.
Our hard working farmers and families and people are working hard to survive and move on life while this fake Immature visionless Incompetent Labour government reduce our people to poverty, begging as their lives are under stress. Our Dominica needs Decent trusted professional Workers Party in our Government under Hon Lennox…
These … talk shit to Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Turkey, Siria, Iraq, North Korea, Afghanistan, Libya and Africa as a whole.
Who the … are they? Faceless bureaucrats, in the pocket of business Mafia. They want free independent Country and people under their control. Don’t believe that look at Britain.
Tell us about your recent accident, you clearly suffered some minor brain damage.
Dominicans examine Skerrit’s photo carefully. You’ll see perplexity, anxiety, fear, bewilderment, stress and a rapidly receding hairline. He’s pretty much cognizant of the fact that Judgment Day is fast approaching.
And what bout his hand gestures? Must be calling on his boy Luc…fef.
This is a shadowy administration. Governing in the dark is its preferred mode of operation.
It’s unsurprising that Dominica is on the backlist again. Entrenched correction, ineptness, slothfulness and pomposity by this incumbent regime have Dominica’s once impeccable image in tatters.
This blacklisting will adversely affect the already ailing economy. Mr. Skerrit cannot beg his way out of this one. It’s comply or suffer the consequences. In the meanwhile, the economic conditions in the country exacerbate. The belt around our collective waists needs one more hole for our trousers to stay up.
We continue to fool ourselves that slavery has been abolished. Who or what are these EU countries responsible to when it comes their tax regimes
Playing victim won’t help. You can continue to use the slavery card for perpetuity. That’s futile. Be TRANSPARENT!
Too many of these poor countries are used by unscrupulous, international Fat Cats as tax havens to conceal their ill-gotten wealth. How is it that all other independent countries in the OECS have not been blacklisted?
Corruption, secrecy, anomalies, indiscretions are adversely affecting the governance of this DIAMOND in the sea.
Oh dear, oh dear. I am reminded of recent articles on http://www.Dominicaforum.com, that dealt with precisely those issues. The title of the articles was “Are we serious about money laundering”, and they sought to galvanise action by the authorities to avoid such black-listings in the future. The authorities should have a look at these articles, and maybe secure assistance from experts on the subject.
What on earth is going on with this failed incompetent Labour government?
We are aligned to an international Council of Ministers and are we knowlegeable and sufficiently by informed as to what is going on and where are as a Government, or is this Failed Labour government are inept in its management and prepared to be focused on results where our government and our people are involved.
We need answers and updated account on this matter ASAP.
We need to have an this Government maintain contact me with we the Dominican People as observers of this Questionable (?) Labour government and Prime Minister. We need answers on matters of our Government and our Dominica. We pay tax, this Government are well salaried monthly with extensive perks as Government people.
We need answers and regular updates on matters of our States funds and management of our government and stars resources.
This Labour government must get out if unable and Incompetent in the management of our government…
Wow, the ‘big’ Roosevelt Skerrit walked away fast with his tail between his legs. It’s only in DA where he can act the big one, courtesy of his militia. The empire is starting to crumble!
This sounds all good and well but why could we not comply when St. Lucia for example could. We are the only country in the OECS that is non compliant. Explain that to us mr. Skerrit.