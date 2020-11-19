Dominica revises COVID-19 country risk classification, St. Lucia deemed high risk

The Government of Dominica has taken a responsible decision to revise the COVID-19 Country Risk Classifications for travel from the CARICOM Travel Bubble, Low, Medium and High-Risk Countries.
Effective Wednesday November 18, 2020, St. Lucia has been reclassified to the HIGH RISK classification. Travellers from St. Lucia to Dominica must submit the online health screening form available at https://domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm/, submit a Negative PCR test where swabs were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival into Dominica. Upon exiting the port of entry, travellers will submit to a quarantine period of up to 7 days where a PCR test is taken on day 5 after arrival and results are expected within 24-48 hours. Travellers must submit themselves to mandatory quarantine and may opt to quarantine at the Government operated facility or at a Safe in Nature Certified property under a ‘Managed Experience’.
The Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences are available to all visitors, including guests from high risk classified countries visiting Dominica. More information about the Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences and a complete listing of the risk classification of countries is available at https://discoverdominica.com/travel-advisory-for-dominica.
Discover Dominica Authority continues to work with Health Officials to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the island, and with tourism stakeholders to ensure a unique managed experience in a responsible manner.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I guessing mandatory vaccination on entry next.? Quarantine in sub standard facilities and pay for the privilege while my empty clean property is guaranteed sanitize? All good. Man proposes God disposes! In God we trust!
It seems is visitors we worried about and putting strain on locals…. so its all about the benjamins and no longer about health… these decisions are soley made on behalf of the DDA..
COVID-19 MUST be taken seriously. It can easily spread rapidly like a wild bushfire in dry windy conditions. Remember to practise the three (3) W’s.
Wash your hands
Watch your distance
Wear your mask
You all so a in dominica not funny all I see is a money making thing why can’t someone go in there empty house if they are not positive you can just send the person out of quarantine and meet with someone on street that have it and get it and spread it around well that covid is not going anywhere soon s with dominica
A A hope Mahaut on that high risk list also!
very good! great initiative