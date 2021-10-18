Dominica students unharmed during recent shooting at Grambling State University

Officials at the Grambling State University in Louisiana have confirmed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that there are currently no Dominican students among those injured during two shooting incidents which occurred on campus.

One person died and seven others were wounded in a shooting incident at the university early yesterday (September 17), the second such incident to occur at the university in less than a week.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. during homecoming weekend, the school said and confirmed that one of the injured was a student at the university while the rest were not.

“All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police,” the authorities said in a statement.

The school cancelled its homecoming events on Sunday and classes on Monday and Tuesday, offering counselling services to students and staff members and a campus curfew was in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, according to school officials.

Thus far, no suspect has been identified.

The shooting came just days after a non-student was fatally shot by another non-student early on October 13 in front of the university’s Favrot Student Union building. Two students fleeing the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials stated.

They said the two incidents are believed to be unrelated.

The university has since announced increased security on campus telling students to

expect “increased law enforcement presence.”