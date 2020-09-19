VIDEO: Dominica – Three Years After Hurricane Maria. Journey in 4K

On the third anniversary on 18th of September 2020 of Hurricane Maria striking Dominica, photographer Derek Galon, shares with you this video, full of footage which he says has never been seen before.

“Lots of this footage is my personal, showing damage to our home at the time, and of us salvaging our stuff, and cutting a path through fallen forest to our neighbours,” says the Eggleston resident.

Galon says the video is meant to provide a better idea of what the Dominican people went through.