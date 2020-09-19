VIDEO: Dominica – Three Years After Hurricane Maria. Journey in 4K

On the third anniversary on 18th of September 2020 of Hurricane Maria striking Dominica, photographer Derek Galon, shares with you this video, full of footage which he says has never been seen before.
“Lots of this footage is my personal, showing damage to our home at the time, and of us salvaging our stuff, and cutting a path through fallen forest to our neighbours,” says the Eggleston resident.
Galon says the video is meant to provide a better idea of what the Dominican people went through.
6 Comments
Thanks! Very much appreciated. The best wishes for your endeavors.
Well done Derek. Remembering still gives me the chills and the appearance of our normally so green island after the hurricane was really incredible. Your photography is beautiful and sensitive. Thanks for sharing
Peter Bellot
Thanks for this excellent video and narration, Derek and Ann. Really moving for so many reasons – sad memories of ppl sitting amidst their ruins wondering where or how to start salvaging or cleaning, happy memories of ppl helping each other despite their own losses, sounds of helicopters every few minutes evacuating ppl; not a green leaf in the forest anywhere, clear view of the shape of land-forms, soil and rocks (formerly hidden under dense foliage) for the first time in my life, and so much more vivid memories…
The recovery, especially of nature, is an outstanding testimony to the creative wisdom of our Creator Jehovah God who made the earth with its self-restorative powers ‘not in vain, but to be inhabited’ forever- Isaiah 45:18; Psalm 37:29
Thanks for sharing!!!
Beautiful and thought-evoking video. A reflection of how fragile our ecosystem is yet in itself so so resilient in its quest to survival and living to the fullest.
It places before us in emotional display that searches the soul and mirrors the values of togetherness, selfless action and unity to our compatriots and visitors, that we have a beautiful island to cherish and care for. and relationships that we must nurture and never allow to be scared by discord or “isms” or schisms.
Thanks to all those who developed, produced and shared this video.
Discover & Invest Dominica can work with people like these to re-craft a new branding for Dominica, for indeed, we a BADLY BADLY in need of one.
We have God’s bountiful blessings of all kinds of fruits, vegetables, foods, diverse & unique culture, rivers, waterfalls, lakes, diverse forests, exotic plants, lush mountains, boiling lake, sulphur springs and special people. THAT WE CAN CELEBRATE TO THE WORLD ALWAYS.
Mr. Skerrit asked the nation to pray on the 3rd ‘Anniversary’ of the passage of Hurricane Maria. I heeded his exhortation
I prayed that democratic norms and practices will be restored to Dominica; I prayed that the resources of the STATE will be shared equitably; I prayed that Justice, Peace and Unity will triumph over the Injustices, Acrimony and Disunity that’s retarding progress in the country; finally I prayed that the members of this colossally CORRUPT, supremely IGNORANT,, demonically EVIL regime will demit office pronto.