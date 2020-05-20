Dominica to receive loan funding from CDB to counter COVID crisis

Dominica is to benefit from loan funding from the Caribbean Development Bank as the country faces an economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
The Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a total of US$66.7 million of which Dominica will receive 2.5 Million US dollars or just over 6.7 million EC dollars.
Dominica is among 7 regional countries to benefit from these emergency loans.
The others are Belize (US$15 million), Grenada (US$5.9 million), Saint Lucia (US$10.8 million), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (US$11.3 million), and Suriname (US$8.2 million).
The Bank says the emergency loans, being made available under its most concessional terms, will provide vital liquidity.
It will also increase governments’ fiscal space to allow these countries to promptly meet their urgent financing needs without diverting resources away from critical social expenditures or health emergency needs.
1 Comment
Yet another loan… When does our Finance Minister see fit to address the nation to update the citizens as to how much the state of Dominica is actually in debt. I would also be of interest to find out how he plans to service these debts and where that money is ultimately supposed to come from. Now don’t come and tell me from the sale of passports because that avenue has been explored, the money subsequently squandered and the country has nothing to show for it. Not even the accounts we have seen! Now don’t come and tell me about housing program either because that is just another white elephant that was created to win elections. It doesn’t and it will never benefit the country as a whole, infact going forward it will be a liability because none of those tenants can afford the upkeep of those properties, let alone pay rent for it. This was an election gimmick and it also served as a smoke screen for a huge proportion of CBI income!!!