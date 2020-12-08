Dominica to reopen its yachting sector

Dominica plans to reopen its yachting sector, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.
That sector has been closed for some time due to COVID-19.
“We recognize that we had not taken a decision on yachting and the reopening of the yachting sub-sector and we are hoping that we can take a decision on this coming week where we will allow yachts to call on Dominica in an organized fashion with all of the necessary protocol,” he said.
He said his government will be relying heavily on friends in Portsmouth especially the Portsmouth Association of Yachting Services (PAYS) to assist and to ensure that everyone adheres to the protocols put in place, “to protect you, your families and of course protect those persons who are coming into Dominica.”
The Prime Minister said a meeting is expected to be held with PAYS and the Ministry of Tourism who will have a discussion on how the government can go about reopening that sector.
“And I am hoping that we can have this announcement of a date immediately after the meeting,” Skerrit stated.
He said he looks forward to this arrangement.
In October 2015, the government of Dominica said it will place focus on the yachting sector, since it is believed that sector has potential for economic growth in Dominica.
Yachting is one of the sectors that will allow persons to come to Dominica and enjoy all of the beauty and culture the country has to offer, tourism officials say.
Former Tourism Minister Robert Tonge, said yachting is an important sector because when yacht visitors come to the island they tend to spend more time.
He mentioned that a study was done to show the potential opportunities of the sector.
“We are to do our best to utilize this, especially as it relates to community tourism…that is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer,” Tonge said.
9 Comments
Are they going to quarantine for 14 days before leaving their boats? Will they be held to the same standards as Dominicans trying to come home? Mandatory test within 72hr of arrival, tested again upon arrival, place in govt quarantine, retested 5-7 days later and if negative 5 days home quarantine.
A couple of nice marinas would probably be more fitting with our type of conomy than that billion$ airport if you ask me.
How about you start treating your Dominican Seafarers better, the ones who never stopped working for Covid sailing to St Maarten, Antigua, St Kitts, Montserat, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Lucia week after week carrying all your exports both Agricultural and manufactured and yet have not had a single case of Covid. They are the only industry who bring money into the country consistently yet you treat them like caged prisoners on the port living on their vessels for weeks now you just installed a second gate the only port in the Caribbean with 2 gates to make it even more unbearable. So yes celebrate and dance that the yachties are back it’s our culture to treat foreigners better than our own but try and imagine what would happen to the economy if these Seafarers decides to stay home because of the horrible treatment by the port and ministry of health, the money you are spending to boost production will be a waste if you can’t get it to market.
Dominica has a yachting sector ? Where ? Other islands with marinas, haul-out, and chandlery services have a yachting sector. Dominica just has anchorages. Dominica needs a yachting sector. If Skerrit believes that we have one, he is seriously deluded.
I first sailed from England and up and down the Caribbean chain of islands fifty years ago. In those days the genuine small boat sailor was to be trusted and I am sure it is the same today.
However, in more recent times, others have used yachts for illicit trafficking and these are the ones that need to be watched.
To this end I feel confident that the Portsmouth Association of Yachting Services will do a good job.
There should have been some kind of stimulus package for all tour guides imagine they have been out of work since late march,its so un fair,one set.alone getting,allu must.stop this crap and learn to treat people better than that.
Thanks again, DNO!! You seem to have taken the criticisms of comments of regurgitating statements of public officials without analysis. You have done so recently. It’s my hope that this continues.
With your analysis, it can be seen how untruthful and incompetent THIS government is, or probably how stupid the citizenry is.
Every time it speaks, it puts it’s foot in its mouth!!
20 years waiting for the airport, at least 10 for geothermal energy despite spending a whopping 60 MILLION SO FAR, not a cent yet neither on solar nor wind, coffee plant debacle, not to refer to the abattoir, national insurance scheme, etc. etc.
I leave it to your readers to draw their own conclusions.
It’s my most fervent prayer that one of these days, you too will join in the fight to obtain the missing BILLIONS of dollars so far unaccounted for despite a promise made by the one holding the finance ministry.
It’s been SIXTEEN MONTHS! Was it a promise to fools??!!
HOTEP!
This I think is a brilliant move. If it is done properly like everything else can be easier to control and very economical for the country.
Okay well be careful people make sure the yatchers quarantine on the waters you know. Keep DA safe eh