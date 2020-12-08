Dominica to reopen its yachting sector

Dominica plans to reopen its yachting sector, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

That sector has been closed for some time due to COVID-19.

“We recognize that we had not taken a decision on yachting and the reopening of the yachting sub-sector and we are hoping that we can take a decision on this coming week where we will allow yachts to call on Dominica in an organized fashion with all of the necessary protocol,” he said.

He said his government will be relying heavily on friends in Portsmouth especially the Portsmouth Association of Yachting Services (PAYS) to assist and to ensure that everyone adheres to the protocols put in place, “to protect you, your families and of course protect those persons who are coming into Dominica.”

The Prime Minister said a meeting is expected to be held with PAYS and the Ministry of Tourism who will have a discussion on how the government can go about reopening that sector.

“And I am hoping that we can have this announcement of a date immediately after the meeting,” Skerrit stated.

He said he looks forward to this arrangement.

In October 2015, the government of Dominica said it will place focus on the yachting sector, since it is believed that sector has potential for economic growth in Dominica.

Yachting is one of the sectors that will allow persons to come to Dominica and enjoy all of the beauty and culture the country has to offer, tourism officials say.

Former Tourism Minister Robert Tonge, said yachting is an important sector because when yacht visitors come to the island they tend to spend more time.

He mentioned that a study was done to show the potential opportunities of the sector.

“We are to do our best to utilize this, especially as it relates to community tourism…that is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer,” Tonge said.