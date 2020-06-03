Dominica unveils 2020-2030 Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan

In response to the destruction of Maria, in 2018, Dominica released a climate resilience policy framework to guide its recovery journey in the form of the National Resilience Development Strategy 2030 (NRDS).

This information is contained in the most recent E-newsletter of The Climate Resilience Executing Agency for Dominica (CREAD).

The NRDS articulates the overall policy framework of the Government and outlines 43 resilience goals aimed at ensuring that development is people-centred.

The NRDS stipulates that, at the highest level, the Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan (CRRP) should reflect three pillars of resilience, namely: (1) Climate Resilient Systems, (2) Prudent Disaster Risk Management Systems, and (3) Effective Disaster Response and Recovery.

The CRRP expands these three abovementioned pillars into six results areas for a climate-resilient Dominica, namely:

Pillar 1, Climate Resilient Systems, covers a wide range of systems and processes that must have the capacity for adjusting to, and absorbing the impacts of, climate change—for instance, a robust financial system that is able to support other core elements of resilience.

Pillar 2, Prudent Disaster Risk Management, focuses on minimizing and managing, as best we can, the risks associated with climate-related disasters. This involves the development of a strong evidence base for decision-making.

Pillar 3, Effective Disaster Risk Response and Recovery, speaks to the post-disaster phase, minimizing disaster impacts and reducing the pain and the period of recovery.

A release issued by the Government says the National Resilience Development Strategy (NRDS) 2030 is a “homegrown document” that was developed and approved by Government in August 2018 “with leadership provided by the Committee of Permanent Secretaries and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.” The release adds that the NRDS builds on a combination of previously existing policies and strategies, including the Growth and Social Protection Strategy, the Climate Change Adaptation Policy, and the Low Carbon Climate Resilience Development Strategy. It, therefore, integrates climate resilience and disaster risk management into the National Growth and Development Planning Framework. For the respective Ministries and Sectors as currently configured, this national vision has now been translated into their portfolio responsibilities and has informed Dominica’s Public Sector Investment Projects and the work programmes of the Ministry since the approval of the NRDS. In keeping with Governments’ Policy, the National Resilience Development Strategy formed the basis for the production of the Climate Resilience Recovery Plan. This is informed by the detailed sectoral strategic plans developed from the NRDS. The CRRP is for Dominica, not just a national plan but a national movement towards resilience, that transcends the skill sets, ideas and capacity of any individual. Work on that plan commenced during the transition before CREAD came into being. It was an effort by the Government and a transition team to begin the process as soon as possible after the development of the National Strategy (NRDS). A consultant was engaged to prepare a plan seeking input from a number of regional agencies, the public and private sector, guided by

forty-three objectives, listed in a monitoring matrix annexed to the approved NRDS. This was further refined and shaped with the input of the CREAD team and officials from the Planning Ministry, and then discussed with other stakeholders at a national consultation, to elicit their input before formal approval. The CRRP comprises 20 climate resilience targets

and 6 major results areas. Its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Office are now tasked with leading the implementation of its work programme and mandate. CREAD is currently working on a work programme that must align with the letter and spirit of the vision and mission of Government as articulated in the detailed NRDS and CRRP. Among other initiatives, CREAD is also working with the Ministry of Public Works to develop and establish a Major Capital Projects Unit, that will be tasked with delivering on major projects that are part of Government’s resilience agenda.