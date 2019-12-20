Dominican Acappella group releases first album

Dominica’s new Acappella group ‘Reflexion’ has released their first album entitled “Homeland”.
The group consists of five members- Jayran Jno. Baptiste – (BASS), Fernella Luke – (SOPRANO), Neilon Vidal – (TENOR), Keri-Ann George – (ALTO) and Belden Jno.baptiste – (BARITONE).
The group’s leader, Jayran Jno. Baptiste, told Dominicanesonline (DNO) in an interview, that that they have been singing for the past two years and hope to keep reaching “higher heights” while spreading a message of hope and love.
Jno. Baptiste said ‘Reflexion’ came about as a childhood inspiration from listening to other similar groups and he and Neilon Vidal decided to take that talent further with a previous group which later failed.
The group leader then decided to push further and added two ladies (Fernella Luke and Keri-Ann George) and Jayran’s father, Belden Jno. Baptiste, to the lineup.
The group’s leader said that during their two years performing, they have won the hearts of many persons.
“[We] basically win the hearts and interests of a lot of people, and stunning them with live vocal instruments, high soaring soprano and bone-rattling bass. [We have received] a few anchors and standing ovations from performances but we really look at the album being the huge leap to our success in time to come,” Jno Baptiste remarked.
The group hopes to produce more music that everyone can enjoy and to one day tour the world and use their success to help those in need.
Their album consists of eleven songs including Golden Bells, The Promise and Keep Walkin’.
The album can be purchased online via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and by messaging members of the group on social media.
Physical copies cost $EC50.
Reflexion is available for bookings and can be contacted via Facebook @reflexion vocal band, or via email at: reflexionvocalband@gmail.com .
Some of the group’s music can be heard below.
We've been prepping for the release of our new album "#HomeLand", for almost a year now. It's taken alot of writing, recording, re-recording, mixing, editing, to be what it is today!Its gonna be LIT!🔥🔥 dont believe?! Sample this baby right now!We hope you'll spend some time listening (and re-listening) to this album. If you like it, would mean the world to us if you told all your friends and family about it. And if you hate it, tell your enemies. :)#reflexion #acapella #vocals
1 Comment
This is what I call beautiful music! That bass maaaannnnnn! This is awesome! You all are very talented. Give God all the glory and remain positive.
Lover of music