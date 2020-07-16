Dominican American teenager features in TIME magazine on Black Lives Matter movement and upcoming US presidential election

18-year-old Sari Finn, a Washington DC native and a striker on the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football squad, was recently featured in TIME magazine on the Black LivesMatter (BLM) movement and the upcoming General Elections in the United States in November.
Time is an American weekly news magazine and news website published and based in New York City where it was first published on March 3, 1923.
“I did not fully understand the importance of the Black vote when President Obama was first elected when I was 8 years old back in 2008. My dad explained to me back then how critical the Black vote is because of the disenfranchisement of Black people in almost all aspects of American society,” Sari told TIME, adding, “It’s a steep climb but we are climbing”.
The 2nd year engineering and international business student at Northeastern University in Boston said in an interview on DBS radio that she is very passionate, adamant and vocal about the Black Life Matters movement (BLM) and the involvement of young black people voting in large numbers. She said that a lot of young Black people don’t take voting seriously but she is hoping that this will change during the crucial general elections this November.
“As a result of the BLM, we have gained and are gaining momentum and that topic in the conversation is not going to go away any time soon and there is hope for next year, ten years or twenty years from now,” Sari stated.
Her most recent appearances with the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football squad were last year in June when she and her sister, Alanna, represented Dominica in St. Lucia at the Windward Islands Women’s Tournament.
Despite Sari’s love for the game of football, she decided not to play in college for the Northeastern Huskies due to time constraints and her heavy academic load.
She attended St. John’s College High Catholic School in DC and helped the school to win both the DC-Maryland and Northern Virginia (DMV) Catholic conference and the DC High School Women’s Football Championship in her sophomore and senior years.
Sari’s younger sister, Alanna’s is a 16-year-old rising junior high school student who plays football [soccer] for St. Johns and her club, the Maryland RUSH Montgomery. She also captained Dominica’s U17 ladies in the Cayman Islands last August during the CONCACAF women’s 2019 championship. Like her sister, she plans to major in a Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) discipline when she enters college in the Fall of 2022.
Sari is currently back home in Washington DC away from Boston since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her sister, Alanna, reside with their parents Dr. Emanuel Finn and Chrissie St. Hilaire–Finn.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
I am working at an Ivy League University ( dining service). I make it my duty to walk up to the black students, and congratulate them.I also let them know how I am so proud to see them here. Then advice them to remain focused and make good use of their time at this learning institution.
I am proud of my fellow blacks and want them to excel,but I will not join the Democratic party and some negative blacks. And all they will tell you “Blacks cannot succeed, how the whole system is against them.”
I know this is a lie.My wife and two of my three children did well in university
I am not educated as you can see.But one thing my family and I can never be democrats.We are saved by God’s wonderful GRACE.And the policies of democrats don’t and cannot mesh with God’s word.
Amen.
So can you be REpublican? Would God want you to follow Trump? if you answer is yes you are a full blown hypocrite who will not see the Kingdom of God. Best you dont vote.
72,you are a JACKA if your parents are Dominicans you are considered Dominican.You will be surprised these young people know more about Dominica than you.Their father Dr.Emanuel KING Finn has ALWAYS told them they are Dominicans first.It is unfortunate their father is a POTO UWP.They are top class SOCCER players.Their father is their coach in Washington DC.Instead of King wasting time in DC,talking BS about DLP he would be a very good SOCCER coach in Dominica.King is a good person just following a stupid UWP.UWP will NEVER win election in DOMINICA.
Congratulations! The future is now! Whatever you set your mind, to achieve will and can be. Focus, integrate God’s word with your own mind and the sky is the limit.
If she is so intelligent she needs to look at the Black Lives Matter website and learn what that movement is really about. And also the “movement” is called “Black LIVES Matter” not “Black Life Matters”.
http://www.blacklivesmatter.com/about/
“We affirm the lives of Black QUEER and TRANS folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Black lives along the gender spectrum…”
http://www.blacklivesmatter.com/what-we-believe/
“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families …”
“We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”
Go read for yourselves if you don’t believe. All links included.
What’s important is they contrinue to get the attention of all white people, including racist ones as only white people can stop racism, and their police that’s weaponized against Black people.
This struggle against racism and oppression makes for strange bed fellows. We all need to contribute to achieve the common goal. Keep in mind to get the 1st Black president in the ‘white’ house the movement had to create alliance with many questionable people and gays, but the goal was achieved, for what is worth. I didn’t make this up but “All Is Fair In War” to achieve the goal.
The struggle takes all forms including BLM (financed by a Jew). Per an earlier comment: “Black people’s struggles will and must continue by many means: BLM, dinner with alligators, BLM activist contributors, Democrats and Republicans who want to make peace with their creator for a place “in heaven”, …coons, yes..” – don’t forget sambos. You must play your part to stop this beast.
The Black Lives Matter, and the Democratic Party are leaches, bed bugs, ticks and vampires.They are sucking the life blood of the blacks.Using and abusing them.
Example, from the time this wicked white policeman murdered George Floyd BLM took over, and are proclaiming justice for blacks.From that day, blacks have embarked on a mission,killing their own brothers and sisters. So many children have been killed.Burning down your communities,also killing a retired police captain (an old black man) and another black policeman from L.A.
What this behavior have to do with Floyd’s death.?
.Now the other parasite,the Democratic party.The only time they cared for blacks is if a White police killed a black person.For the last few weeks 100s of blacks have been killed by blacks.Not one word from them.I am hearing and seeing so many mothers & fathers on TV crying b/cause of the death of their children.No demonstrations.Y can’t Obama go Chicago and talk to the people. Election 90 % for democrats
Thank you DNO.
It is so refreshing to read and hear of so many of our young men and women,in the U.S.Who are making us proud.But in the same breath we are being told of.
“Systemic racism in America.” and
“How difficult it is for blacks to succeed.”
As this bright teenager said.
“My dad explained….to me of the disenfranchisement of black people in almost all aspects of American society.”
I am not saying there are no racism in the U.S. no, no. Some of us are racist towards white people, we just will not admit it.
The question Is, why so many blacks,
all over the world are coming here especially the young ones,and they are excelling.Nurses,Doctors,lawyers, engineers,accountants I could go on & on
The sad thing is, those who put hard work before playing, and are now enjoying the fruits of their labor. Will not tell the African Americans,Stay away from trouble,drugs and alcohol,be respectful & get an education.Instead of telling them of racism and victimization &…
I’m no democrat though I notice you slowly pulling away from being “the happy Republican”. You are sick to jump on black people just because you selfishly ‘made it’ and/or married a white lady as if that’s an achievement. Black people have achieved much of all you mentioned in the U.S even to the point of establishing whole communities of high achievers against all racist odds, one of which commonly known as Black Wall Street, just to have you white supremacists slaughter hundreds of them and burn whole communities down. The struggle for equality continues with or without coons or good disrespectful white folks.
There will always be racism in America. The Democrats are no better. These people are using BLM to run their campaign. Democrats have not really done anything much for black people. Look at all the states they won. So much poverty. The BLM should be out there trying to control black on black crimes to. Am not hearing or seeing any protest on black on black crimes. BLM will not be getting a dime from me until I see black on black crimes come under control.
What are you doing to help, besides trolling on DNO? De-funding your police will achieve lots in that regard by demilitarizing that bloated animal you all use to continue Clinton’s/republican’s mass incarceration and terrorizing of Black people; and go to funding much needed social protections and programs that address those heinous crimes.
Black people’s struggles will and must continue by many means: BLM, dinner with alligators, BLM activist contributors, Democrats and Republicans who want to make peace with their creator for a place “in heaven”, …coons, yes – don’t forget coons.
Oh oh, it’s JJ the Republican again, he doesn’t mention Repubs this time he must be already distancing from Trump because of his failure on THE TRUMP VIRUS disaster. Worse president in history of the U.S in less than 4yrs.
JJ which one is Dr Jeckle and which is Mr Hyde, is it you or Sylvester Cadette?
Democrats are the lesser of two evils. The girls are courageous but you choose to hide behind the skirt trails of white confederate kkk so as not to rock the boat and make whites mad. You-all told Rosa Parks to come behind the bus before whites get mad at all of us, and you still at it.
This is great. Keep striving and achieving. Dominica, both at home and abroad, is endowed with talent. Some key elements of what our bright young people need are lots of opportunities, nurturing with positive environment to thrive, mentoring and the space to develop, scope to express themselves to find their voice and calling, and OUR TRUST. God always does the rest once we trust him. Keep succeeding girls!
And to all our youth, full of talent, passion and the yearning to succeed; those of you out there who may be reading this DNO site; those of you whom we have not heard of on DNO or other media YET, but who are full of talent, I say to you, Keep persevering, TRUST IN GOD, BELIEVE IN YOUR GOD-GIVEN abilities and in yourself and reap the success.
Challenges may come but you can overcome. YES YOU CAN OVERCOME. WE AS A NATION SHALL OVERCOME. Failure will not be our payment for our struggles. DOMINICA HAS GREATNESS IN HER TALL BODY – WAITUKUBULI.
YES WE CAN SUCCEED & SHINE!!
Hi admin, unrelated to this post but thanks for changing the layout on the mobile website (I commented something about the arrow & reply button being in the way a few weeks ago). My comment might have seemed like I was ranting at you/being rude but I promise that wasn’t the case, I was just a bit frustrated on that day .
I appreciate the changes, it’s a lot better now so thanks
ADMIN: Thank you again for your feedback and you are welcome. We are happy that the change helped improve your experience on DNO.
Very commendable
Granted she has Dominican parentage, but if she born in America she is American only with Dominican heritage. If thats the case i can say im african dominican because my forefathers were african, which sounds dumb. Cus im just a black person from Dominica, no need to add african. The Dominican citizenry transfer only applies to citizens from the CBI program. So that “Dominican American” phrase might be senseless as natural born dominicans CANNOT automatically transfer citizenry to their spouses, children, parents, grandparents and other family members..
Non the less she is on a good path, im sure guided by her parents. good job.