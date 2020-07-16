Dominican American teenager features in TIME magazine on Black Lives Matter movement and upcoming US presidential election

18-year-old Sari Finn, a Washington DC native and a striker on the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football squad, was recently featured in TIME magazine on the Black LivesMatter (BLM) movement and the upcoming General Elections in the United States in November.

Time is an American weekly news magazine and news website published and based in New York City where it was first published on March 3, 1923.

“I did not fully understand the importance of the Black vote when President Obama was first elected when I was 8 years old back in 2008. My dad explained to me back then how critical the Black vote is because of the disenfranchisement of Black people in almost all aspects of American society,” Sari told TIME, adding, “It’s a steep climb but we are climbing”.

The 2nd year engineering and international business student at Northeastern University in Boston said in an interview on DBS radio that she is very passionate, adamant and vocal about the Black Life Matters movement (BLM) and the involvement of young black people voting in large numbers. She said that a lot of young Black people don’t take voting seriously but she is hoping that this will change during the crucial general elections this November.

“As a result of the BLM, we have gained and are gaining momentum and that topic in the conversation is not going to go away any time soon and there is hope for next year, ten years or twenty years from now,” Sari stated.

Her most recent appearances with the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football squad were last year in June when she and her sister, Alanna, represented Dominica in St. Lucia at the Windward Islands Women’s Tournament.

Despite Sari’s love for the game of football, she decided not to play in college for the Northeastern Huskies due to time constraints and her heavy academic load.

She attended St. John’s College High Catholic School in DC and helped the school to win both the DC-Maryland and Northern Virginia (DMV) Catholic conference and the DC High School Women’s Football Championship in her sophomore and senior years.

Sari’s younger sister, Alanna’s is a 16-year-old rising junior high school student who plays football [soccer] for St. Johns and her club, the Maryland RUSH Montgomery. She also captained Dominica’s U17 ladies in the Cayman Islands last August during the CONCACAF women’s 2019 championship. Like her sister, she plans to major in a Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) discipline when she enters college in the Fall of 2022.

Sari is currently back home in Washington DC away from Boston since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her sister, Alanna, reside with their parents Dr. Emanuel Finn and Chrissie St. Hilaire–Finn.