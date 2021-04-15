Dominican artist Daryl Bobb releases new song

Daryl Bobb, the Dominican Creative, endeavors to put Dominica’s music on a positive path with innovative music flavored with emotion, groove. The Bobb or King Bobb, as he is referred to in the Calypso fraternity, holds two national Crowns following his long journey in the calypso competition in Dominica.

The two-time monarch has released his first song out of many to come in the months ahead, featuring a different side of his musical skill. The crooner calls his first piece “If I Had To Live My Life Again”. The song blends the Bouyon, Pop and Soca genres and is based on a story of romance.

The romantic piece by Daryl Bobb “If I Had To Live My Life Again” was written and composed by Daryl himself and mixed and published by Mark Off Studios in Copt Hall in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The song is available on all music streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Tik Tok, Tidal, Deezer, Rhapsody Ten cent and an extended list of other streaming services on the World Wide Web.

Dominica and the rest of the world can look ahead to months of new music from Daryl Bobb as the Calypso King plans to add a new dimension to local music.

