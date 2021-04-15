Dominican artist Daryl Bobb releases new song

Daryl Bobb, the Dominican Creative, endeavors to put Dominica’s music on a positive path with innovative music flavored with emotion, groove. The Bobb or King Bobb, as he is referred to in the Calypso fraternity, holds two national Crowns following his long journey in the calypso competition in Dominica.
The two-time monarch has released his first song out of many to come in the months ahead, featuring a different side of his musical skill. The crooner calls his first piece “If I Had To Live My Life Again”. The song blends the Bouyon, Pop and Soca genres and is based on a story of romance.
The romantic piece by Daryl Bobb “If I Had To Live My Life Again” was written and composed by Daryl himself and mixed and published by Mark Off Studios in Copt Hall in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The song is available on all music streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Tik Tok, Tidal, Deezer, Rhapsody Ten cent and an extended list of other streaming services on the World Wide Web.
Dominica and the rest of the world can look ahead to months of new music from Daryl Bobb as the Calypso King plans to add a new dimension to local music.
4 Comments
Bobb, I like it! It’s different; an interesting fusion of beats. Congrats! Keep going
Music Lover
Bob, this is a very, very lovely track speaking from the musical idea. The concept is very edgy and definitely pushes the boundary of where our music needs to go. Its not easy to create this kind of style – flavourful, interesting riffs yet unique rhythm which is catchy with a non-traditional chord structure. Very interesting. And I see what you did there. Some constructive feedback. I feel the engineering style is stuck in the 70’s and I think this might be keeping back the track from exploding in a big way. Maybe consider better matching the engineer to the style you are after for this particular type of song. If the engineering does not follow the idea, the effort will fall short. Keep it up, it can only end well.
One thing Daryl Bob b is very versatile and a very talented musician.
This is good!. I don’t listed to any of the calypso stuff! But this is good. Keep it up