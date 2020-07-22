Dominican artist releases song honoring COVID-19 heroes

Andesse Thomas, also known as (Dessie), is a Dominican artist who recently released a powerful song titled “Together We’ll Stand”. The song surrounds the Covid19 pandemic and specifically honors the heroes who are standing strong during this time.

The song was released in the form of a music video on July 18th 2020, through her YouTube Channel “OndisBeauty.” The song, which she describes as “a song for everyone”, was produced by “ProducerDlo”, formerly known as Dylan Lowe and filmed by “Pacer800”, formerly known as Mitchel Davis.

“It was different, the way the idea of the song came about. I felt it would be different emotionally from any other song I had ever written and that there was a need for me to complete this idea,” Thomas said in a release. “There was a line that I randomly began singing on the first night that it was announced that there were no more known active COVID-19 cases in Dominica.”

She added, “I was relieved at the announcement. However, I hoped and still hope that we continue to take the necessary precautions. I began thinking about the millions of front line workers who have been and still are putting their own safety at risk to serve and help the public.”

“The doctor, fireman and mother in the video were used as a representation of the heroes,” Thomas stated. “The video could never feature all the heroes during this pandemic as there are too many, however, the ‘Thank You’ goes out to every single hero.”

The young singer-songwriter continued, “Musician, Mekhel Lee, was quick to grab onto the whole idea of the song and got out his guitar and played along while I introduced the main melody and idea of the song to him on that same night through a telephone conversation.”

She said the song has been seen as a ray of sunlight amidst trying times and the Dominican community has been extremely supportive “from the very first minute the song was released.”

“I thank God for the inspiration for the song and I thank my hard-working production team for their skills and patience,” Thomas remarked.

Below is the video of Thomas’ song which is posted on YouTube.