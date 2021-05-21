Dominican based in Washington DC gives expert testimony before U.S Senate

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mrs. Marcia (Chrissie) St. Hilaire-Finn, the daughter of Roseau merchant Ms. Annette St. Hilaire, testified before the U.S Senate bi-partisan Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The hearing was on Paid Leave for working families, examining access, options and impacts. The Committee is chaired by Senator Patty Murray (Democrat) of Washington State with Senator Richard Burr (Republican) of North Carolina as the Ranking member.

Chrissie who holds a Bachelor of Nursing (BSN), practiced Pediatric Nursing for twenty-five (25) years in New York State, DC and Maryland. She is the Founder and CEO of Bright Start Early Care and Preschool in Washington DC. St. Hilaire- Finn as a member of a coalition of Small Business owners in the Greater Washington DC area which advocates strongly for a U.S National Paid Family Leave program and common sense standards for earned sick days.

Chrissie told the Senate Committee that in the interest of the health and well-being of her employees, the onus was on her small business to offer family and medical leave through whatever means possible when they have a family emergency. This all changed and was a huge relief and game changer when last July Washington DC enacted its Paid Family Leave Program which offers up to eight weeks of paid parental leave to bond with a new baby (parental) and up to six weeks of Family leave to care for covered sick family member and up to two weeks leave to care for the employees own serious health condition (medical leave).

Now the recruitment and retention of her employees and other small businesses which are members of the coalition are much easier due the passage of the Family Leave Program in DC. Prior to the action taken by the DC City Council, her business incurred multiple and unpredictable spikes in payroll costs which were very difficult and challenging for her company.

During her testimony, St. Hilaire- Finn urged Congress to enact a similar law like DC’s for the entire Continental United States. Not just for the benefit of small business and their employees, but as a growth engine for the U.S economy. This will allow small businesses which are the main employers in the U.S to compete with large Fortune 500 companies. It will also help to address the work force shortages and small entrepreneurs to grow, remain visible, viable and profitable.

During the Hearings’ Q & A segment, Chrissie was asked questions by Democratic Senators Patty Murray of Washington state and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. But the toughest question and exchange was with the former Republican Presidential candidate who lost to President Obama in 2012. Mr. Mitt Romney who is currently a Republican Senator from the state of Utah asked about the benefits of caring for a child in a Childcare Center as oppose to being cared for at home as he was.

She answered confidently and said that where that could occur is fine. Also where a partnership could be fostered between the home and a quality child center it would be advantageous for the development of the child’s cognitive, social and educational skills. She reminded the gentleman from Utah that not all Americans have the option and opportunity of taking caring of their children at home. A large percentage of the U.S work force are single mothers and essential workers who must leave home to work, and they need affordable and quality childcare services.

Chrissie and husband Emanuel are very proud parents of two teenage girls Sari and Alanna who are Diaspora based National Football players. Sari is a second year engineering student at North Eastern University (NEU) in Boston. Alanna is a rising senior at St. John’s College High School in Washington DC. They returned to the U.S in early May after spending six months sheltering the Covid pandemic (and studying abroad) in Dominica. As a result of this experience, they now have a much greater appreciation and understanding for their heritage, Dominica and its culture.