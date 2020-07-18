Dominican-born pioneering black train guard in UK ‘omitted’ from history lessons

The family of a black train guard who overturned a racist recruitment policy at Euston railway station in the 1960s has said he has been “omitted” from history lessons.

Asquith Xavier, who was part of the Windrush generation, moving to England from Dominica after World War Two, won the right to work at the station in 1966, but received hate mail and death threats, according to BBC News.

Granddaughter Camealia Xavier-Chihota said he had “paved the way for us”.

“His story is omitted from the National Curriculum,” she said. “I don’t think people in Chatham know about him.”

“I think he’s such a positive example, and one we really need at the moment,” Ms Xavier-Chihota said ahead of the centenary of his birth on 18 July.

Mr Xavier, who lived in Chatham, Kent, worked as a guard at Marylebone Station and in 1966 applied for a promotion at Euston, where guards were paid an extra £10 a week.

At the time the station was operating a whites-only recruitment policy, a ban enforced by the local unions and station management, until Mr Xavier demanded change.

