Dominican communities urged to embrace Community Tourism Enhancement Competition

The Dominica Community Tourism Association Inc. (DCTAI) is in the process of implementing the second installment of its initiative dubbed the Community Tourism Enhancement Competition (CTEC).

This initiative which is being supported by the government of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism International Transport, and Maritime, was officially launched at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building last week.

In the inaugural phase last year, the communities in the North and North East of the island were featured. This time around, the South and West Coast will be showcased.

The five zones competing are: 1.Eggleston/Giraudel, 2.Layou, St Joseph, Mero, 3. Grandbay and Bellevue Chopin, 4. Soufriere and Scottshead and 5. Laudat/Wotten Waven.

The competition has already started with community sensitization and awareness meetings which will continue between March and April. There will be a prize-giving ceremony to coincide with Tourism Awareness Month in May. All participating zones will be awarded a cash prize at the end of the competition-based on performance.

Manager of the DCTAI, Lester Riviere said at the launching ceremony that the CTEC is expected to bring greater national and international awareness of the community tourism subsector.

“This event will provide the communities participating to promote what’s unique about their particular communities and villages,” he stated. “It’s an opportunity to promote available products, services, amenities and to demonstrate the unique experiences that can be provided to visitors and tourists alike.”

It will also provide the opportunity to showcase the abilities in craft, culinary and other skills.

According to Riviere, the initiative is built on four pillars: cleanliness, landscaping, hospitality and community involvement.

“Cleanliness focusing especially on environmental management, garbage disposal, waste disposal… landscaping, another key area which takes it a step beyond clean in terms of what can be done in an innovative manner with your shrubs, your trees, your plants, your flowers…the hospitality aspect, the participating communities would have to put on an event and at that event, we will have the opportunity to judge or assess the hospitality of the communities in terms of visitor receptiveness and the provision of unique customer experiences for those who will be visiting the community,” Riviere explained.

The DCTAL official encouraged the corporate community to embrace the initiative and to provide financial and in-kind support as much as possible.

“Also to take a step further and adopt a community, rebrand a community with your business name,” Riviere encouraged.

Meantime, President of the DCTAI, Josephine Dublin- Prince said CTEC actually happened at the community level and the attempt is to help to create the opportunity for citizens, for visitors.

She said the final outcome would be a clean, greener, esthetically-appealing and hospitable community with social and economic benefits for all.

“It’s actually helping the community to have a sense of pride in themselves, helping the citizens to know that through hard work you can really transform your community,” she said.

She went on to say the vision is to make Dominica a destination of choice seeking an eco-friendly and peaceful country and enhance the visitor experience.

“We have to be guided by the need for protection and preservation of the environment, we have to be guided by the need for communities to participate in their own development. We have to be guided by enhancing our own natural community assets and of course the eco-friendly part,” Dublin-Prince indicated.

She said the DCTAI wants to ensure that CTEC becomes a hallmark national annual activity, “so we can look forward to it and when it is not happening we try to rekindle it.”

The winner of last year’s competition was Marigot.