Dominican cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, airlifted to Martinique for medical attention

National cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, has been airlifted to Martinique for further medical attention after being seriously injured in a motor cycle accident.

Reports indicate that he was flown to Martinique this morning.

Theophile had been a patient at the Intensive Care Unit( ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital since the accident which occurred near the Post Office in Roseau on Christmas Day.

The young Dominican star-player who is from Pointe Michel, has also made his mark in regional cricket, captaining the Windward Islands Volcanoes team for a few seasons at the regional level.

It has been reported that Theophile received severe head injuries as a result of the accident.

Theophile’s family is asking the general public to pray for the injured sportsman.

Dominica News Online (DNO) will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.