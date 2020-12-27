Dominican cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, airlifted to Martinique for medical attention

National cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, has been airlifted to Martinique for further medical attention after being seriously injured in a motor cycle accident.
Reports indicate that he was flown to Martinique this morning.
Theophile had been a patient at the Intensive Care Unit( ICU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital since the accident which occurred near the Post Office in Roseau on Christmas Day.
The young Dominican star-player who is from Pointe Michel, has also made his mark in regional cricket, captaining the Windward Islands Volcanoes team for a few seasons at the regional level.
It has been reported that Theophile received severe head injuries as a result of the accident.
Theophile’s family is asking the general public to pray for the injured sportsman.
Dominica News Online (DNO) will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
How come the main hospital in Roseau does no have their own helicopter? Time is wasted waiting for a helicopter from the French island. A helicopter can also be used to airlift patents from hard to reach places on Dominica. There should be one permanently stationed at the main hospital in Roseau or on a helipad at the cane field airport. If they can afford to pay $30,000 per month to rent a residents for the PM they can afford one helicopter.
We are aware that the hospital is under constriction and while we wait what do we do?
Providing that the hospital constructed is up to level I trauma status depending g on the severity of injuries we may still have to vet people elsewhere.
I hope that day will come and we will indeed have a LEVEL I TRAUMA HOSPITALS in DOMINICA
Speedy recovery to the young man and to his family keep positive thoughts.
Speedy recovery brother…
Now I see a major problem here. Why are we airlifting people to another island for medical attention? This is a fu#King shame!!!! When will this issue of proper health care be resolved???
Skerrit should 4get the international airport talk n get your people a proper medical system.
Educational n health care should be top priority.
F u DLP and F u Skerrit
May God heal you bro.
The spate of motorcycle accidents occuring in Dominica points to a serious problem which is not being addressed. How many more must die?
Hold strong Tyrone god is in control.
I want to wish Tyrone a speedy and full recovery to good health. I’m also praying for his immediate family in their time of adversity. It cannot be easy.
I must add that our healthcare services should be seriously upgraded. This will certainly save lives and lower medical and traveling expenses.
A hospital is not just a building. The services that it offers to the general public are critically important.
Why is it that so many resident Dominicans have to seek medical attention overseas when the government keeps on boasting about the renovations being done at the main hospital? The renovations are merely cosmetic.
Time is of the essence in getting urgent medical care to save lives. Many of these patients in very critical conditions are kept at the PMH for days then flown overseas. The length of time that elapses between hospitalization in Dominica and procuring surgery or treatment overseas causes the demise of the patient.
Where are our priorities, HAM & TURKEY…
Lord please wrap him under ur wings and bring him back to us in good health, this I ask through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen🙏🙏🙏 Fouwi God got u my friend🙏🙏🥰