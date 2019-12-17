Dominican excels in US university

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 2:57 PM
Mark Joseph

Mark Joseph, originally from Canefield in Dominica, has graduated with record-setting honors in biochemistry and excelled as one of University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) top students during his undergraduate career.

UMES created the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program in 1991 to help the United States meet its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce needs.

An article on the UMES website states that Joseph crossed the graduation stage on December 13th 2019 at the William P. Hytche Athletic Center with an impressive transcript.

“A near-perfect grade point average in pursuit of a biochemistry degree,  earning him highest honors  and a slew of other credits, including an American Chemical Society award earlier this year as one of the nation’s top undergraduate physical chemistry students,” the article stated.

As a member of the Richard A. Henson Honors Program, Joseph completed 45 credit hours of honors-approved classes, setting a university record.

This program requires all honors students to complete 24 credit hours in honors classes toward graduation.

“His capstone honors project was a report drawn from working in the lab of Dr. Anand Dhekeny, an associate professor of genetics and plant breeding,” it stated. “Joseph assisted Dhekeny in exploring ways to optimize a genome editing system for grapevines using “CRISPR/Cas9,” a cutting-edge research technique to breed new plant varieties.”

Joseph also worked as a research assistant in two other UMES laboratories and also for a pest-control company that uses the kind of traditional pesticides under increasing scrutiny, a hands-on experience that inspired him to look for natural insect repellents.

The article stated that Joseph plans to spend 2020 shadowing physicians at hospitals and clinics as well as working as a nursing home volunteer while studying for the medical school entrance exam.

1 Comment

  1. zandoli
    December 17, 2019

    Well done son. Shoot for the stars.

