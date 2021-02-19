Dominican fights extradition to the United States

The United States Virgin Islands (USVI), by virtue of an extradition Treaty between Dominica and the United States, has issued an extradition warrant for Dominica-born Kenison Charles.
Charles is a Green Card holder who appeared before Magistrate Pearl Williams after he was arrested by the police on the strength of the warrant.
The extradition treaty between the two countries was ratified by the US President on 20, January 1999 and by Dominica on 23, May 2000. That ratification extradition Treaty came into force on 25, May 2000.
According to court documents, Charles is wanted in the USVI on a charge of first degree murder, voluntary man slaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a firearm causing murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during voluntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of firearm during first-degree assault, third-degree assault with a firearm, murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault.
Based on the extradition warrant issued by the USA and a Warrant in the First Instance issued by a Dominican Magistrate, Charles was arrested in Grand Bay where he has been residing for the past five years.
The State is represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste who outlined to the court the charges and stated that they were all “extraditable offenses’ and by virtue of section 39 (2) of the Extradition Act Chapter 1204 of the Revised Laws of Dominica 1990, the US had commenced extradition proceedings for the surrender of the fugitive by Dominica to the USA.
In the matter of bail which is being objected to by the State, DPP Baptiste told the court that the matters for which Charles is charged are very “serious and akin to murder, manslaughter, grievous bodily harm [GBH] and assault occasioning GBH under the laws of Dominica and carry serious penalty”.
She asked the court to “use its discretion in considering bail.”
Charles’ lawyer, David Bruney, who requested bail on behalf of his client told the court that he has lived in Dominica for the past five years peacefully and is a “model citizen, is not a danger to the community and that bail should be granted.”
“The US allegations are mere aberrations; the Americans have to do their work. I am concerned about the state of play in these charges. I am asking you not to penalize him for an alien outside state,” Bruney told the court.
“He is a model citizen; what we have is a blanket charge by the US…”
However, in response, the Magistrate said that she must give her decision in writing and so must take lots of things into consideration in coming to her decision. She remanded Charles until February 25, 2021, but adjourned the matter to Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1 pm when she will give her decision on bail.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
Nothing good will come out of this situation. One person is dead, that’s a fact. The other is accused of the crime and is now facing extradition and possible life in prison. Sometimes it’s just better to walk away from these situations. You pride might be hurt, but freedom is priceless.
Ppl let’s be real the deceased only child his daughter was only ten years old when her father was killed.So these thing about he has 3 kids smh he had one too,I pray for both families but we must understand and let what has to be done be done.
Further more his daughter remember that day they took her dad’s life away like yesterday.
His kids can get to see him again his alive but the deceased daughter all she has to hold on to is memories.
PRAYERS,LIFE IS SO UNFAIR.
Why are Grandbay people standing by this man? He is guilty of the crime and the guy he murdered is a Dominican from Portsmouth. There are many witnesses because he murdered him in front alot of ppl. He slapped the Rasta because the Rasta drink fell on some woman at the party. The man older than you.. you are not his father. When he slapped the Rasta the Rasta hit him back. He went and got the gun and shot the guy how many times. Not once not twice. Multiple times. Why be so evil.. to somebody you know.. even Frank with. As a matter of fact why isn’t France fighting for him instead? Wasn’t he born in Baie Mahaute Guadeloupe? Extradite him. He murdered the guy in cold blood and everybody saw. Let him go and face his crimes. Model citizen? He had no Choice but to lay low after what he did. He is not a model citizen. He is a deviant.
Crocodile tears really when you think of it.
Ayu boy dem boy geh green card and fors ting is a gun. Dominica need to send a message to our young men so they don’t crime and run here to hide. No way. I hear he had a botday party and amount of gun shot maboshay people had to run inside an hide. Nothing nice, it’s not part of mas incasaretian. Either you send a message or encorage them with gun tourism to come an hide here.
They keep saying the Rasta hit him with a helmet but they not saying why. The Rasta is not your child , he slap the Rasta after he ask him why he dash his drink on a women at a bar. So the Rasta hit him back after he slap him. He could not take the hit back after he was wrong ,he went for his gun and shot the Rasta men. This all happen in a bar right in public for all to see. You been living free for five years while Rasta family suffering now is time for justice for the family. Some grandbay ppl need to learn that they not above the law. If it was a Portsmouth men that kill a grandbay guy like that he would have been dead long time. So let justice take it course.
I am a firm believer in law and order. However the U.S. always want these black countries to honor these agreement but they in turn never honor these agreements when it’s the other way around. The white tourist ‘Hapgood’ who killed my nephew in Anguilla, ran back to the safety of the U.S. and the American government has still not returned him to AXA despite the long standing extradition agreement between the U.S. and the U.K.
That’s two different case that happen in two different countries with different laws. It’s up to the anguilla government blame them. Btw its another Dominican he kill not no white person like ppl making it out to be. One family want freedom the other want justice.
This ‘model citizen’ needs to be extradited to the USVI, full stop, end of. No question about it. Strange so that Bruney who is a Dominican citizen would refer to a man like that as a model citizen in the first place. Have the USVI authorities dreamed up the charges against him?? After all we are taking here about first degree murder, voluntary man slaughter, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a firearm causing murder, unauthorized use of a firearm during voluntary manslaughter… Of course in Skerrits Dominica those charges are generally regarded as ‘Cavaliers crimes’ and Bruneys comment would further indicate that!
What I find strange is the fact that Grandbay residents are speaking in a manner condoning this heinous acts. The guy clearly is implicated as the primary offender and must face the law. If he was so “innocent” like you all say, why didn’t he stay in the VI? From informtion in this regard a mega ego may have played it’s part. If you’re struck why not go to the police? You were given ample time to think over your decision yet you saw it fit to return and act. Premeditation is standing against you sir. You did the crime now serve your time!
“arrested in Grand Bay where he has been “residing” for the past “”five”” years.”
He’s NOT a Green Card holder anymore. He LOST that Green Card privilege the FIRST year he was out of the US. Sometimes people run not because of guilt but because of fear. If he’s guilty of those charges he should be punished, but you’re sending him to get killed. I wonder if the US would extradite anyone to Dominica to face charges, guilty or not.
People also have to realize, you don’t ‘go to Rome and do like the Romans’, you’re NOT Romans.
Model citizen ? Of course one will lay low in regards to the charges which are plentiful. DA should adhere to its treaty and do the right thing and extradite .Or else what is the point of these pacts between countries ?
So DNO am I to conclude that because of the extradition Treaty between Dominica and the United States, the mighty US can issue an arrest warrant and the local police will arrest that person? So would that treaty be in effect say for example Roosevelt Skerrit is the one wanted by the US, or they that’s a little different? I am not by any means implying that Roosevelt Skerrit is wanted by the US but just want to know how that treaty works if that person is head of state. I asking because I want to know
Very good observation that my man. It was not Roosevelt Skerrit that agreed that treaty with the U.S.A. but the the late Rosie Douglas And I don’t think he was a special friend of the U.S.A. Yes, Roosevelt Skerrit could be sent to face the court in that country if they think he committed a crime and that can include money laundering unless he becomes President but even then that would only give him immunity in Dominica. Who knows, is he that’s behind that protest in Grandbay to try and cancel that treaty by claiming the people are against it. Don’t underestimate that sly and slippery operator.
If the Brethren commit the Crime, He/She must do the time, especially, when executed against His or Her Ethnic base. The message is clear as day, he is not the first, and certainly, will not be the last. Extradition of Dominican Males have always been a possibility, and the magistrate at this present time is not willing to risked Her USA access. When the shoe is on the other foot, the USA never ever extradite their Citizens to be tried by any other Nation. In Cases like these, local green card holders can lose this Cherished document if they go against the Flow.
A model citizen with all those charges against him? Why did he flee to Dominica if he is such a model citizen?
Well, is David Bruney that thinks he is a model citizen. Makes you think what David Bruney thinks about non model citizens like the rest of us. After all, he is a model lawyer, not so?