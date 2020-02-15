Dominican health practitioners undergo training to face threats like coronavirus

Health practitioners have undergone training on how to prepare for the advent of the deadly coronavirus in Dominica.

A two-day training began Thursday at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital Laboratory.

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said during an interview with State-Owned DBS Radio training is also conducted in other areas pertaining to the virus.

“While we are doing the training for the coronavirus, we are also doing the training in the gene expert technology which is what we are going to use to help us in diagnosing tuberculosis,” he said

According to him after the training is done there will be the validation process where the results has to be validated.

“It is relative to others so make sure that you have things correct and then after you have the validation then you can comfortably go and test for the virus,” McIntyre stated.

In a slight departure from what was said on Monday Dr. McIntyre explained that Dominica is well on its way to becoming second in line to testing for the Coronavirus, with Trinidad and Tobago being the first.

“As of Monday, when I mentioned it, it wasn’t being done in the Caribbean as yet, so we are well on our way to maybe be the second, because Barbados is still trying to negotiate and to get their PCR testing and their coronavirus testing capacity to begin,” he said.

According to recent reports from BBC News there are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus across China.

The number of deaths has overtaken that of the Sars epidemic in 2003.

On Monday, some 103 died in Hubei province alone, a daily record, and the national death toll is now 1,016.

But the number of new infections nationally was down almost 20% from the day before, from 3,062 to 2,478.

The symptoms maybe that of the flu and include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever.

Some cases develop into a pneumonia of severe acute respiratory infections.

At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.