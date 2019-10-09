Dominican is valedictorian of UWI Open Campus for 2019

A Dominican has been awarded Valedictorian of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus for its 2019 Presentation of Graduates Ceremony.

Her name is Novenia Norisia Isaac, a secretary at the Portsmouth Secondary School.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St John’s Pentecostal Ministries Church in Antigua and Barbuda.

Novenia completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work with First Class Honours.

Novenia, from the northern community of Thibaud, s a mother of one and also a mentor to many students at the Portsmouth Secondary School.

Novenia places high importance on being a positive role model to young people and encourages them to follow their dreams no matter how off the path they may appear.

“The most important lesson I learned while pursuing my degree is that in order to succeed you must never forget what it is that you are trying to achieve and in doing so, work fervently to achieve that goal,” she explained.

She said she is driven by the values of honesty, hard work and dedication and applies these values to everything she undertakes academically, professionally and personally.

Novenia credits her drive to succeed, to the unconditional support she received from her network of family and friends and her ever-growing faith in God.

As is customary, Novenia will deliver the Valedictory Speech on behalf of her fellow graduates from across the region at Saturday’s graduation ceremony.