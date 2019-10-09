Dominican is valedictorian of UWI Open Campus for 2019

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 9:14 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Novenia Isaac, The UWI Open Campus 2019 Valedictorian

A Dominican has been awarded Valedictorian of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus for its 2019 Presentation of Graduates Ceremony.

Her name is Novenia Norisia Isaac, a secretary at the Portsmouth Secondary School.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St John’s Pentecostal Ministries Church in Antigua and Barbuda.

Novenia completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work with First Class Honours.

Novenia, from the northern community of Thibaud, s a mother of one and also a mentor to many students at the Portsmouth Secondary School.

Novenia places high importance on being a positive role model to young people and encourages them to follow their dreams no matter how off the path they may appear.

“The most important lesson I learned while pursuing my degree is that in order to succeed you must never forget what it is that you are trying to achieve and in doing so, work fervently to achieve that goal,” she explained.

She said she is driven by the values of honesty, hard work and dedication and applies these values to everything she undertakes academically, professionally and personally.

Novenia credits her drive to succeed, to the unconditional support she received from her network of family and friends and her ever-growing faith in God.

As is customary, Novenia will deliver the Valedictory Speech on behalf of her fellow graduates from across the region at Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

8 Comments

  1. Praying for DA
    October 9, 2019

    Congrats Novenia

  2. Mr. Director
    October 9, 2019

    Congratulations are due! I wish you well in future endeavors!

  3. roasted pigtails
    October 9, 2019

    wow! Impressive. Congratulations!

  4. Winston Ettienne
    October 9, 2019

    Congrats on your achievement Miss Isaac.

  5. semaj
    October 9, 2019

    Congratulations. You have made your family and Nation proud. May the good Lord continue to guide you in all your endeavors.

  6. Congrats
    October 9, 2019

    Congrats, my girl. This is such an achievement. You have pushed hard and now you are rewarded. Continue to soar and I wish you and daughter the very best in life.

  7. Dg
    October 9, 2019

    Old news… Now DNO wake up. That was all over the internet already.

  8. Righteous
    October 9, 2019

    Congratulations Sister. Continue to inspire the youth through your works and action.

    One Love Dominicans #OLD

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.