Dominican joins the ranks of globally certified financial risk managers!

At just 28, Melvyn Baptiste, progeny of the Nature Isle whose roots trace back to the West Coast fishing community of Colihaut, has recently acquired one of the World’s Top certifications in Risk Management. His commendation and ascension into the international community of Financial Risk Managers (FRMs) came in March 2020 from the US-based Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). This was subsequent to his demonstration of proficiency and skill in successfully completing two rigorous levels of examinations. Globally, the passing rates for levels 1 and 2 at his time of sittings were 42% and 59% respectively. Additionally, his practical experience as one of the pioneering team members responsible for the implementation and development of the Enterprise Risk Management Framework within one of the leading Caribbean Financial Institutions satisfied the FRM certification requirements.

Prior to this, Baptiste also attained another global certification from the Institute of Risk Management in the UK, having met the requirements for the International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management (IRMCert) in 2019. Being no stranger to success, his earlier academic achievements include a Master’s degree (with distinction) in Economics (2015) and being named the Top Economics student from his 2014 undergraduate cohort with a GPA of 4.02 (Major in Economics and Minor in Finance). These accreditations were conferred on him by the University of the West Indies.

Baptiste, a son of the soil, is an alumnus of the Colihaut Primary School, the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School and the Dominica State College (DSC). At the DSC, he graduated in 2009 with an honorary Associate degree in Agriculture, capturing the awards for Top Agriculture Student, Top Student of the Faculty of Applied Arts & Technology and the Most Outstanding Student of the Faculty of Arts & Technology. At that time, Baptiste also pursued the UK based City and Guilds skill certificates and holds three distinction passes in Agricultural Science specializations.

Being passionate about contributing his time and efforts to worthy causes which redound to the benefit of others and society at large, Baptiste was elected and served as the President of the Dominican Students Association in of Trinidad & Tobago (DOMSATT) 2013/2014. The primary objectives of the Association are to provide a reliable avenue to assist Dominican students with their transition into University life and thereafter, continuing as a vital support system during their tenure. The Association also participates in various inter-island competitions throughout the academic year. Through the effort and synergies built between the dedicated committee and team members, he led the Dominican Student Association to attain, among other accolades, the prized Island Association of the Year award 2013/2014. This was a proud moment for all members and a first for the Association. Additionally, Baptiste also formed part of a cross-functional team at his firm to aid in easing the burden and uncertainty felt by many Dominican students in Trinidad after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017. This was a very sombre and humbling moment for him, but further fuelled his passion for assisting others.

He credits his accomplishments and personal growth thus far to the grace of the Almighty Father, his mentors, close friends, family and others who have invested in him. He continues to work diligently towards the achievement of his life’s goals, contributing to society within greater capacities and considers himself a student of life. One of his key personal convictions is that, “In life, there is no pinnacle to success and consistent effort is necessary to contend with the only constant that is change”. It is with this belief that he continues to bolster his skill set with plans in the near future to pursue training opportunities in the evolving and cross-discipline fields of data science and sustainability & climate change risk management. Moreover, having recognized the power of building a strong network over the course of his journey, he aims to strengthen his social and professional networks, sharing in the experiences and knowledge of colleagues.