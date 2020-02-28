Dominican manufacturers urged to put all hands on deck to advance manufacturing

Dominican National, Dr. Peter Alfred, has called on all manufactures to work together for the advancement of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA).

Alfred was the keynote speaker at a DMA national symposium held on Thursday at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

“We are no doubt aware of the fact that for manufacturing and by extension, exports, to advance in our homeland, all hands need to be on deck including the public sector, the private sector [and] the multilateral agencies,” he stated.

Alfred said given the relatively small size of the vast majority of manufacturers and businesses, it is advisable to broaden the membership of the DMA in order to benefit from having a louder and more widely supported voice.

He said that there is also a need to have a vibrant and dynamic member’s organization.

“The DMA should strengthen its organization and strive to present a compelling value proposition that will serve to attract, keep, mobilize and stimulate its members,” he advised.

Alfred further urged manufactures to see DMA as their “campaign” and “mouthpiece” adding that the DMA should also deliver on the expectations of its members.

Meantime, Minister for Trade and Commerce, Ian Douglas said that the manufacturing sector holds tremendous potential to address food security concerns and reconfiguration of Dominica’s import and export dynamics.

“My vision places manufacturing at the core of the new ministry and as the minister for trade and commerce I’m happy to share this new vision of increase production for sustainable employment and export,” Douglas stated.

He said this new direction should spur sustainable growth in the production and manufacturing sector.

“I am certainly in agreement with this vision since it is in sync with the ministry of trade and commerce to be the driver for export development,” the minister remarked.

Douglas commended the members of the DMA for what he referred to as a progressive theme: “To step up production for sustainable employment and export.”