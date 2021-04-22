Dominican preschools encouraged to use local foods and juices

Various preschools on the island are being encouraged to practice healthy lifestyles by consuming more local foods/juices rather than the processed ones.
This forms part of health week being observed from the 19th-22nd of April.
The schools include Clara Montessori Preschool, T.C Sunbeam, Bright Beginning Centre, St Alphonsus Preschool, Little Gem Preparatory and Charlotte Nursery School.
L’Etoile Du Matin- Morning Star Preschool located in Newtown – is partnering with Standardz Agro Processing- Tropipulp- (100% Natural Dominican fruit pulp) to help children consume more local juices.
“We come together to stand as one to help serve one cause and that cause is giving the children the proper nutrition that they desire and they need in order to have a healthy and profound growth,” Owner of L’Etoile Du Matin- Morning Star Preschool, Georgette Deravariere, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview. “This is in order to show an easy, more affordable and faster way to accommodate parents when going through their daily routines and still providing a healthier snack for their children.”
She said this year, during health week, the message is being taken to different institutions.
“So during the week and the days to come, we will be celebrating with different preschools across the Roseau Central area in helping [to] bring out the message of a quicker way and a faster way to provide healthy nutritious juices for the children,” Deravariere explained.
Proprietor of Standardz Processing, Kyle Francis, says each fruit has their distinct benefits which the children at that tender age require in order to feed their brain, “ so their learning capacity can expand.”
Francis says he plans to extend the initiative to the primary and secondary schools as well as the Dominica State College.
9 Comments
I understand that sugary drinks are not encouraged at the St Luke Primary School for the same reasons as above. I was amazed when I got that information. Maybe there are many lessons we can learn from St Luke’s efforts. RE: The Health of our Future Generation
Children do not need juice…..they need water. Replace the biscuits and the amount of bread with fruits and vegetables.
What the brain needs most is healrhy oils from fat fishes for example. And the body needs nutrients.
The Brother doesn’t smoke. Thats just a personal prejudice on your part.
…and he only drinks water.
Great news keeps it up year round. No more junk no more junk
Very good initiative.
Would be even better if it was health year, instead of health week.
Good to hear anyway!
the local juice is to sweet for the kid..needs to tone down the amount of sugar per bottle
you that making it for the kids so i guess you putting too much sugar.
My Boy looking High as a kite!