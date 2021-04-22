Dominican preschools encouraged to use local foods and juices

Various preschools on the island are being encouraged to practice healthy lifestyles by consuming more local foods/juices rather than the processed ones.

This forms part of health week being observed from the 19th-22nd of April.

The schools include Clara Montessori Preschool, T.C Sunbeam, Bright Beginning Centre, St Alphonsus Preschool, Little Gem Preparatory and Charlotte Nursery School.

L’Etoile Du Matin- Morning Star Preschool located in Newtown – is partnering with Standardz Agro Processing- Tropipulp- (100% Natural Dominican fruit pulp) to help children consume more local juices.

“We come together to stand as one to help serve one cause and that cause is giving the children the proper nutrition that they desire and they need in order to have a healthy and profound growth,” Owner of L’Etoile Du Matin- Morning Star Preschool, Georgette Deravariere, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview. “This is in order to show an easy, more affordable and faster way to accommodate parents when going through their daily routines and still providing a healthier snack for their children.”

She said this year, during health week, the message is being taken to different institutions.

“So during the week and the days to come, we will be celebrating with different preschools across the Roseau Central area in helping [to] bring out the message of a quicker way and a faster way to provide healthy nutritious juices for the children,” Deravariere explained.

Proprietor of Standardz Processing, Kyle Francis, says each fruit has their distinct benefits which the children at that tender age require in order to feed their brain, “ so their learning capacity can expand.”

Francis says he plans to extend the initiative to the primary and secondary schools as well as the Dominica State College.