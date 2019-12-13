Dominican residents advised to exercise caution following passage of trough system

The Dominica Meteorological Service is advising residents who live in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to continue to exercise caution as weather conditions following the passage of a trough system continue to affect the island.

According to the 6:00 am weather advisory from the Met office, lingering moisture and instability following the passage of a trough system are expected to maintain cloudiness with showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across most of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during today with waves peaking near 10.0ft.

A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas until 6 pm. A reduction to peak near 8.0ft is anticipated overnight. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to stay out of the water.