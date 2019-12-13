Dominican residents advised to exercise caution following passage of trough system

Dominica News Online - Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 8:03 AM
The Dominica Meteorological Service is advising residents who live in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to continue to exercise caution as weather conditions following the passage of a trough system continue to affect the island.

According to the 6:00 am weather advisory from the Met office, lingering moisture and instability following the passage of a trough system are expected to maintain cloudiness with showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across most of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during today with waves peaking near 10.0ft.

A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas until 6 pm. A reduction to peak near 8.0ft is anticipated overnight. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to stay out of the water.

