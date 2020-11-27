Dominican valedictorian at US university aims to find a cure for cognitive disorders

A Dominican who has been named as the Valedictorian of the Fall 2020 graduating class at Grambling State University is hoping to find cures and or improved treatment for cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Kimorah John, who hails from the community of Paix-Bouche, on November 20th, 2020, graduated from Grambling with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in sociology, obtaining a cumulative 4.00 GPA.
In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), the first-generation graduate revealed that when she got the news of her achievement, “I was overwhelmed with emotions. I felt ecstatic. I felt honored but most of all, I felt satisfied because I can be really hard on myself at times, So it was a very satisfying feeling to know that all my hard work had paid off.”
In addition to the support of friends and family, particularly her grandparents, Augustina and Gerald Bontiff, who raised her, John says another source of motivation was her determination to have a bright future.
“Three years prior I attended an all-girls boarding school in Virginia. So there, I also had a rigorous curriculum and strict rules to follow so I learned a lot of discipline. So I believe this school prepared me for this next step. I was able to transfer everything that I learned there and apply it in a university setting. So my transition was rather smooth,” John revealed about her transition to university.
She labeled her experience at Grambling as exciting and rich and while admitting that she had to step out of her comfort zone, she said that ultimately led to her success as she got the opportunity to participate and win several competitions, her most recent, the Golden Pitch 2019 – The Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program.
To anyone back home interested in following her footsteps and furthering their education, John she encourages them to “go for it.”
“Whatever knowledge you gain, no one can take that from you. Of course, you might encounter challenges along the way, but stay encouraged, persevere, keep that tenacity and you will achieve success,” the Dominican scholar advised.
In the near future, the honor student is hoping to obtain her Master’s Degree in Cognitive Disorder.
7 Comments
Your proposition is a very tall order; when we speak of cognition, that means we are dealing with the operation of the mind processes by which we become aware of objects of thought, and perception, which includes all aspects of perceiving, thinking, and remembering.
Cognitive disorders are categorized as mental health disorders that cognitive abilities which includes learning, memory, perception, and resolving problems “neurocognitive” results in deficits, delirium, mild as well as major neurocognitive disorder.
“The DSM-5 defines six key domains of cognitive function: which are executive function, learning and memory; perceptual-motor function, language, complex attention, and social cognition.”
My question is since all are problems which originates in the brain, how long will it take you to research and find a cure?
Could be a lifetime!
Any disorder which impairs cognitive function of an individual to a point where normal functioning in society becomes…
Hope you will join the Dominica Dementia Foundation contact Rianna Patterson +44 7565 882994 and her group of young people supporting carers in Dominica and the UK.
Congratulation young lady. I wish you all the best in your endeavor as you pursue your educational goal. Sadly, a lot of Dominicans don’t appreciate the value of education. may the GOOD LORD continue to bless you.
It is so satisfying to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. This is just the beginning. Break some glass ceilings. Reach for the stars.
Good job Kimorah, the sky is the limit. I wish you luck in this endeavor. Your efforts will be enhanced by the ongoing push toward marijuana legalization worldwide so that more research can be done on cognitive functions which are part of our endocanabinol system, where cannabis and CBD show a world of promise. That angle had been neglected since the 1930s when it was made illegal to even study that area. Congrats.
Great job young lady.My hope is all the shinning stars in Dominica’s universe will one day illuminate light her sky.
Well done young woman! I am sure that all those who believe in the value of education would be proud of your accomplishments, including my dead “old queen”.
I don’t have to remind you of the sayings of most teachers and parents: whatever you conceive and believe, that you can achieve.
So run along, and CONGRATULATIONS!!👏🤗😉👊👍