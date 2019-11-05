Dominicans told that their vote in the next election will determine next 40 years of Dominica’s development

The decision Dominicans make at the upcoming general election will determine the next forty years of the country’s development. That’s the view of Dominica Labor Party candidate for the Soufriere constituency, Denise Charles.

Charles believes that as time progresses, opportunities with global friends and investment will be lost and not be regained. So, according to her, Dominicans should not “gamble their future”.

The DLP candidate was at the time addressing a Diaspora forum and she said the time for decisive action is now.

“We shall not gamble with our future, we are focused on building the new Soufriere and I’m encouraging my people to make an investment. The future of our country so critical, as I have said this is not Showtime, HBO, or lifetime where if you don’t like the movie you can just flip the channel,” she warned.

Meantime Charles said Dominica is no longer looked upon as one of the least developed islands in the region, as the country has now rapidly increased its rankings.

“It took Dominica forty years after independence in 1979 to open the first 5-star resort and witness the construction of three major international brands- it took Roosevelt Skerrit led administration under five years to make that dream a reality,” Charles said.

And according to her, it took Dominica 28 years after independence to have an international cricket stadium and it took Roosevelt Skerrit led administration three years to make that a reality.

She said the nation and quality of life of persons is refining because of Skerrit’s strategic alliances.

Looking ahead, Charles said the government will commence the construction of two jetties in 2020, re-introduce yachting and create a relaxing experience for visitors from Pointe Michel to Scotts Head.

“We (government) have built over 34 homes for residents and have 150 more to construct as there are still families who require new homes and assistance for home repairs,” she said.