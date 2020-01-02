Dominicans urged to stand up for fairness and equality to ‘regain control’ of their country

Leader of the United Workers’ Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has called on Dominicans to stand up in defense of fairness and equality, in order to rescue and regain control of Dominica.

In his New Year’s address, on Tuesday, the Opposition Leader, encouraged citizens to learn from the events of 2019, which he dubbed “the year that bore witness to the most powerful confirmation yet that citizens have lost control of their country.”

“Saving Dominica, rescuing its soul from the clutches of evil is a collective responsibility hoisted on individual courage to stand up, persevere, and win. So speak, be heard; stand for right in the face of wrong. Don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t steal, and don’t turn a blind eye, a deaf ear or sealed lips when others, especially leadership, seek to make lying cheating and stealing their formula of choice to enrich themselves on the back of poor, suffering people. Don’t just stand aside and look while a privileged few turn our disadvantaged, struggling Nature Island people against their right to a fair share of the riches with which God has blessed our isle of beauty,” Linton urged. “Recognize your uniqueness, embrace the power of your humanity, leverage these blessings in carrying out your responsibility to help take back control of Dominica from the few whose greed and lust for power drive them to demonize and rip apart the patriots who stand for the best Dominica for all Dominicans.”

He cited “rising poverty; gallop in dependency; the pain of low wages and salaries; the hopelessness of increasing joblessness; healthcare in crisis; independence surrendered to foreign interests, using their corrupt local enablers to seize control of billions of dollars in the sale of the people’s passport; chronic disrespect for the constitution, and willful disobedience to the rule of law by the head of government; persecution, harassment and victimization of political opponents—an unrelenting war on the right to dissent… perversion of democracy; subversion of the will of the people; the savage assault on truth” as some outrageous events in 2019.

The UWP leader also spoke of the changes needed by the public in order to “defeat their oppressors, with effective people-centered governance of their affairs.”

“The need of our time is not circular, never-ending blame games, nor is it a fixation with leadership skills, competencies or suitability; it is not even a change of government,” he said. “The need of our time, going into 2020, is a political system of the people, by the people, that works for the people by getting them out of this never-ending struggle to survive, this continuous exclusion, marginalization and injustice.”

As we enter the new year, Linton asked that citizens be mindful of the language and content used in discussions pertaining to the current socio-political climate.

Click here to watch video of the full address of the UWP leader.