Dominica’s borders could open in July – PM Skerrit

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dominica is back to zero.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the disclosure on his ‘One on One’ Anou Palay on Sunday night.

“The two positive cases which we got from the cruise ships, these two people have recovered successfully and they have been discharged, so we no longer have any active cases on Dominica,” the prime minister said.

He pointed out that as seen in other countries, once the borders are opened, one would expect to have imported cases.

“The Ministry of Health is advising us on what types of protocols we need to put in place for people coming into Dominica, for Dominican citizens and residents and for visitors,” he noted.

Skerrit said his government is looking at the possibility of opening the country’s borders in July.

“I am not sure what date in July yet, but certainly, in July God’s willing, we will open up the borders,” the Prime Minister revealed. “So certainly, by July, we will have commercial flights coming in and leaving Dominica.”