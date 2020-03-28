Dominica’s count of coronavirus cases remains at 11 as probable cases test negative

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Dominica remains at eleven (11) as four (4) probable cases which had to be re-tested, returned negative.

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shalluddin Ahmed, made that disclosure at a press briefing on Friday evening.

“As of today, 167 samples collected over the past two weeks, of them, 149 samples were tested so far, and as of now, a total number of positive COVID cases remains at 11,” Dr. Ahmed revealed.

He said 138 cases tested negative including the four probable cases.

He said so far, there is no death.

“Most of these cases are from one community,” Dr. Ahmed noted.

He said, at this time, a total of 136 people are quarantined at the Government Quarantine Facility in Portsmouth.

Dr. Ahmed reminded the people of Dominica to adhere to the directives given by the health officials.

“Continue to stay indoors,” he advised.